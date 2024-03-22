Funny Face has been lambasted by The Mystic Twins for his recent rants at his baby mama, Vanessa

The Mystic Twins, brothers of Vanessa, described the comic actor as immature and childish and not mentally unwell as he wants people to believe

Funny Face had recently blasted Vanessa on social media, claiming she had been preventing him from seeing their children

The Mystic Twins have described comic actor Funny Face as immature over his recent rants at his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

A few days ago, Funny Face threw shots at his baby mama for preventing him from seeing his kids.

The comedian lamented that Vanessa Nicole, after calling to reconcile with him, has once again started to prevent him from seeing his kids.

Funny Face said he had been through a lot since meeting his baby mama, with whom he has three girls, a set of twins and their younger sister.

Coming after a lot of back and forth between Funny Face and Vanessa about their children, many people have been left wondering why the baby mama would do that. Because of their dispute, Funny Face has not seen his children in about four years.

But speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, the Mystic Twins, brothers of Vanessa, defended their sister and questioned Funny Face's conduct amid the dispute.

The twins dismissed widespread suggestions that Funny Face suffers from mental health issues, instead accusing him of deliberately courting public sympathy.

"Funny Face has no mental problem, as has been said by many Ghanaians. He does things for public sympathy so that if possible, he could get favour from some bigwigs," they said.

They slammed Funny Face's antics as "very annoying" and expressed frustration at being unable to freely comment due to their family ties to his baby mama Vanessa.

The Mystic Twins didn't mince words in questioning Funny Face's maturity, stating bluntly:

"Funny Face is old, however, he lacks common sense and acts like he is a kid."

Funny Face vibes with Akrobeto and Big Akwes in town

Meanwhile, in an online video published by Funny Face, he was spotted with colleagues Akrobeto and Big Akwes.

It was all fun and love when the three superstars met in town. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face was heard cracking a joke about his mental health situation, which got Akrobeto and Big Akwes laughing.

