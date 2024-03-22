A video of a young lady speaking about her love life has gone viral on social media

She lamented that at age 31, she was unmarried with no kids even though she had a job

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the lady

A young lady has sparked an emotional reaction online after she expressed frustration over how her love life had turned out.

In a TikTok video, the lady @the_lazy_blackmakot said that despite being a career woman, she is unmarried and does not have kids at the age of 31.

She confessed that the situation scares her, adding that she does not even know if she will have kids.

The emotional video had raked 30,000 likes and 4000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens react to the concerns of the woman

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the matter, with some urging her not to be bothered about being unmarried.

NobodysBabyDaddy reacted:

Don't stress about dating, just remain alone there is nothing out there.

user2918148713324 commented:

At some point u met yo soul mate, pride played it's part or u said u are nt my type

Mash Lucky wrote:

Am almost 30, got a house / car / nice career no wife / Gf but am picky AF cz wow dating pool is full of wolves in sheep body

zipho khaya Nzama indicated:

You can't approach these ones in their early twenties. Life is doing it's thing now

Chikaonda Martin Mph remarked:

You can't compete with young ones when it comes to beauty. But you can win men by having a good hospitality spirit. Men settle where there's peace

Di Asa laments being single

Earlier, YEN.comgh reported that Dee Baby, the 2020 winner of Di Asa, a dance reality show, has confessed she is searching for a boyfriend.

The young lady, in an interview with Zionfelix, lamented she had been single for the past eight months.

Quizzed by the host about her ideal man, Dee Baby, who works as an online driver, said she wants a caring and responsible man.

"I don't have a spec, the last time I did that I realized I do not like the person. I, however, want someone who is older than me," she told Zionfelix.

