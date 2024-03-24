Famous TikToker Asantewaa got many people gushing over how beautiful she looked in a home video of her flaunting her baby bump

Asantewaa slayed in different outfits as she rubbed her belly while beaming with smiles in a video

Many people congratulated her and talked about how excited they were for her to expect her first child after seven years of marriage

Celebrated TikTok star Asantewaa announced on March 20, 2024, that she was pregnant and expecting her first child, as she graced social media with baby bump pictures.

Asantewaa showed off her baby bump in different outfits

The video she shared on her backup TikTok account was shared after she had announced her pregnancy to the world.

Captioning the video, the social media influencer asked her fervent followers whether they had sufficient data bundles to view the pictures and videos she would be sharing concerning her pregnancy. She wrote:

Okay, we are now about to start or your data is finished?

Asantewaa slayed in different African print dresses and outfits, and in all the outfits, she rubbed her heavily pregnant belly.

Below is a video compilation of Asantewaa showing off her baby bump at home.

Reactions as Asantewaa flaunts baby bump in different outfits in a video

TikToker and Onua TV and FM presenter Felicia Osei and many of Asantewaa's fans took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Others also pleaded with her to continue flooding social media with her pregnancy photos since they have sufficient data bundles to view them.

OSEI FELICIA said:

Please we can afford data finish us

Kriss Kringle❤️ said:

Mrs.Obiri papabi ❤️awwwwn❤️❤️❤️

awuramafosuah said:

Let’s gather here if you’re genuinely happy for this lady

flavour boy said:

so all this while Asantewaa has been doing tatata

||:Narhnarh Adjoah:|| said:

We have and Telecel to has given us 5gig freeeee

ellielart said:

The shockers are shocked. The embarrassers are embarrassed. The Shamers are shamed. The English is just grammaring. Congratulations

"God of miracles": Asantewaa rocks 5 stylish dresses for her pregnancy shoot

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa is the latest mother in town who took over Instagram with pregnancy photos.

The young mother wore different stylish ensembles to match the backdrop for her lovely photos.

Nana Ama McBrown, Wesley Kesse, Dulcie Boateng, Felicia Osei and many other Ghanaian celebrities and influencers commented on Asantewaa's maternity pictures.

