Celebrated Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has shown that she is indeed enjoying her pregnancy as she continues flooding social media with her baby bump photos

In the new set of pictures she shared, she was shirtless, covered her chest with a flower bouquet while showing off her wedding ring

The pictures turned many heads online as many talked about her being extra with her pregnancy photo shoots

Famous Ghanaian Tiktoker Asantewaa has turned many heads on social media with her recent set of maternity pictures.

Asantewaa goes shirtless in baby bump photos

In the pictures she shared on her Instagram page, Asantewaa looked stunning as she was shirtless and only wearing a pair of white trousers. The TikToker covered her bosoms with a bouquet of white and blue flowers which she held to her chest. Her makeup was natural and flawless as she beamed with a radiant smile.

While holding the flowers to her chest, she showed off her wedding ring by placing the left hand over the right one.

Below is a carousel post of Asantewaa shirtless in her pregnancy photos.

Reations as Asantewaa goes shirtless in new baby bump photos

Asantewaa's pregnancy pictures of her shirtless raised eyebrows as many shared their views in the comments.

Others loved the fact that she went extra in these new pictures as they gushed over her beauty.

