Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa is the latest mother in town who has taken over Instagram with pregnancy photos

The young mother wore different stylish ensembles to match the backdrop for her lovely photos

Nana Ama McBrown and other Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Asantewaa's maternity pictures

Ghanaian TikToker Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, has released her stunning pregnancy photos on social media.

The US-based Ghanaian wore six elegant outfits for her maternity photoshoot after years of marrying a handsome and wealthy man.

TikToker Asantewaa slays in classy maternity outfits. Photo credit: @asantewaa.

Asantewaa slays in a blue lace dress for her maternity shoot

Asantewaa looked gorgeous in a sleeveless short dress styled with a striking ruffled robe for her maternity photoshoot.

Asantewaa looks fabulous in a pink dress for her maternity shoot

Asantewaa glowed as she slayed in a pink off-shoulder floor-sweeping dress for her maternity photoshoot.

Asantewaa looks beautiful in a green strapless dress for her maternity shoot

The young mother looked terrific in a green silky wrap dress and matching emerald green earrings. She wore a centre-parted, long-coloured hairstyle to complete her look.

Asantewaa stuns in a two-piece lace outfit for her maternity shoot

The businesswoman couldn't stop smiling as she posed in a lace outfit and matching gele for her pregnancy photoshoot.

Asantewaa flaunts her baby bumps in lovely photos

Asantewaa opted to rock white form-fitting pants for her pregnancy photoshoot while covering her cleavage with artificial flowers.

Ghanaian actress Jessica Willams has commented on Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa's maternity photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Jessicawilliamsgh stated:

Chai, Finish us with the Pictures ❤❤…. Congratulations once again Dear. More Blessings ❤

Iamamamcbrown stated:

To God Be The Glory #Brimm

Gyalmira stated:

See how I am smiling like mumu Amen to a bouncy, blessed baby

mapcee1 stated:

Masa u are making noise oh

osei__felicia stated:

Yie yie ❤❤❤❤❤❤

frame_xpress stated:

This is called motherhood

nana_abynahgh stated:

This is the doing of the Lord ❤

misintel_ha stated:

Who's also tapping into @_asantewaaaa_ 's blessings ❣️❣️ People will pray and say the God of Asantewa I pray Dee father ❣️.

