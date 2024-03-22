TikTok star Asantewaa turned heads with a video where she and her brother grooved to a popular song

The footage of the social media celebrity, posted to her TikTok account, resurfaced amid her glorious baby bump pictures

While some people lavished her with compliments, others heavily descended on her for revealing too much skin

Ghanaian entertainer Asantewaa, known privately as Martina Dwamena, has dominated the trends after posting her baby bump photos on Instagram.

A dance video of the TikTok star has resurfaced, where she captivates fans with her dance skills to Olivertheboy's Goodsin Speed Up song. This comes amid her trending pregnancy pictures.

Asantewaa flaunts her stuff as she dances with her brother. Photo credit: asantewaaaa.

In the clip, the entertainer turned heads in revealing skintight leggings while dancing with her brother, Kayverli.

Asantewaa and her brother showcased their unique dance moves as they grooved to the popular track, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.

Sharing the video on her lively TikTok account, Asantewaa proudly celebrated her brother's accomplishment.

''Congratulations @The Darling Boy I love u,'' Asantewaa accompanied the post with the writing.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to video of Asantewaa

The dance video of the TikTok celebrity and her brother garnered varied views. While some people showed them with accolades, others heavily criticised her for revealing too much skin

TugadLion said:

What is this. Come, lady, wear something decent.

MarkLorel said:

You have expose your body because of common video. Come again lady.

Naviddapepsie replied:

Said that again my brother. Married woman oo.

HUGOS TRILLION

The haters are crying. More win for us

Maŋnyɛ Jayla said:

You have to compete with Afronita or Endurance ooo.

Asantewaa commented:

They are my students pls.

Construction_Pioneers posted:

He chop de left left girl freeeeeeeeee i laugh enter Bank of Ghana store room.

Adwoakisslips wrote:

Sisterhood is proud of you. We love you ❣️❣️

Elton_beans wrote:

This boy no try.

Edithowusu217 posted:

You know something... Your relationship with your brother is so beautiful ❤️seeing how you got his back!! gets me emotional doing moma duties.

NANA AFIA said:

Mama pat, congratulations.

Aisha ❤️ commented:

Sisterhood is proud of you.

Salomey commented:

This is how u have to support our siblings when u a big sis oo, whether good or bad.

Cän Dy said:

Amazingly beautiful .

Asantewaa Hits 1 million Instagram followers after pregnancy announcement

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa has hit one million followers on Instagram after she announced her pregnancy on the page.

She announced on the morning of March 20, 2024, that she dropped powerful maternity photos on her Instagram page, which sparked massive reactions from her fans.

Before making the announcement, Asantewaa cleared all the posts on her feed and took to her stories to tell her fans about a piece of upcoming big news, which left them in suspense.

