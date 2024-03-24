TikToker Asantewaa shared beautiful pictures from her baby shower that was held in Ghana before she took off to the US to deliver her baby

The photos showed actress Roselyn Ngissah praying for her and celebrating with close friends and family members

Many people gushed over the pictures while others congratulated her

Celebrated TikTok star Asantewaa shared lovely pictures from her baby shower and officially revealed the gender of her baby.

Asantewaa releases pictures from her baby shower

In the pictures she shared, Asantewaa was surrounded by close friends and family, as well as seasoned Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah and TikToker and media personality Felicia Osei, to celebrate her bundle of joy.

They prayed for Asantewaa while she was on her knees with her arms wide open. They then celebrated as they threw blue and white balloons in the air and danced.

The TikToker also announced the gender of her first child to be a boy. She did that through the blue theme of the baby shower and the mini blue and white cake that had "It's A Boy" written boldly on it.

The memorable moment was taken in Ghana before she flew to the US to deliver her bouncy baby boy.

In the caption of the carousel post, she wrote:

Our scan says it’s a boy..

Below is a carousel post of pictures from Asantewaa's baby shower.

Reactions as Asantewaa dropped photos from her baby shower

Below are some of the lovely messages people left in the comment section of the post:

osei__felicia said:

Mama de Mama

roselyn_ngissah said:

See my face…

kinggeorge7475 said:

Mommyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

kayverli said:

Big congratulations my love❤️

efya_jacqueline said:

Pregnancy looks good on you

aba_lydia1 said:

Pregnancy looked good on you ❤we give God the glory

onerealwynta said:

Everywhere I see ur post I'm commenting congratulations

