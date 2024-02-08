Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has released another beautiful photo of herself in a decent outfit to celebrate her birthday

The award-winning known for her simplicity regarding her fashion sense slayed in a gorgeous outfit

Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Roselyn Ngissah's birthday photo she posted on Instagram

One of Ghana's most talented actresses, Roselyn Ngissah, is celebrating her birthday today, February 8, 2024.

The famous actress with a voluptuous figure wore a simple pleated off-shoulder flared gown for her birthday photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah slays in short hairstyles. Photo credit: @roselyn_ngissah

Roselyn Ngissah accessorised her look with a pearly necklace and bracelets as she posed like a Barbie in the lovely photos circulating on social media.

The Amakye and Dede star wore short, curly, and mild makeup as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Check out the photos below;

Roselyn Ngissah slays in a black gown to receive an award

Roselyn Ngissah was among the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Women's Choice Africa Awards, receiving the Best Actress Of The Year award.

She wore a stylish black gown designed with beads and a bow tie at the star-studded event.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah has commented on Roselyn Ngissah's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ameyaw112 stated:

Happy birthday

thisisfrema stated:

Happy birthday

Tastypotghana stated:

You are super amazing sis ❤️❤️❤️thank you for always supporting the brand❤️❤️ we love you

Sellygalley stated:

happy birthday Rosie ❤️

Vicamichaels stated:

Happy birthday, Sis ❤

s3fa_gh stated:

Happy birthday queen

Iamamamcbrown stated:

Rose Happy bday my darling ♥️ #Brimm

beverly_afaglo stated:

Happy birthday, my sister. U are blessed ❤️❤️

osei__felicia stated:

Happy birthday to a fantastic personality

Realmercyaigbe stated:

Happy birthday

tracey_boakye stated:

Happy birthday, dear; God bless your new age

