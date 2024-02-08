Roselyn Ngissah: Ghanaian Actress Looks Spectacular In An Off-Shoulder Gown On Her Birthday
- Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has released another beautiful photo of herself in a decent outfit to celebrate her birthday
- The award-winning known for her simplicity regarding her fashion sense slayed in a gorgeous outfit
- Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Roselyn Ngissah's birthday photo she posted on Instagram
One of Ghana's most talented actresses, Roselyn Ngissah, is celebrating her birthday today, February 8, 2024.
The famous actress with a voluptuous figure wore a simple pleated off-shoulder flared gown for her birthday photoshoot.
Roselyn Ngissah accessorised her look with a pearly necklace and bracelets as she posed like a Barbie in the lovely photos circulating on social media.
The Amakye and Dede star wore short, curly, and mild makeup as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Ohemaa flaunts her tattoos and thighs as she slays in a black gown
Check out the photos below;
Roselyn Ngissah slays in a black gown to receive an award
Roselyn Ngissah was among the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Women's Choice Africa Awards, receiving the Best Actress Of The Year award.
She wore a stylish black gown designed with beads and a bow tie at the star-studded event.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah has commented on Roselyn Ngissah's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
ameyaw112 stated:
Happy birthday
thisisfrema stated:
Happy birthday
Tastypotghana stated:
You are super amazing sis ❤️❤️❤️thank you for always supporting the brand❤️❤️ we love you
Sellygalley stated:
happy birthday Rosie ❤️
Vicamichaels stated:
Happy birthday, Sis ❤
s3fa_gh stated:
Happy birthday queen
Iamamamcbrown stated:
Rose Happy bday my darling ♥️ #Brimm
beverly_afaglo stated:
Happy birthday, my sister. U are blessed ❤️❤️
Bono Region's Kwartemaa looks totally different as she slays in a white long bodycon dress on her birthday
osei__felicia stated:
Happy birthday to a fantastic personality
Realmercyaigbe stated:
Happy birthday
tracey_boakye stated:
Happy birthday, dear; God bless your new age
Roselyn Ngissah: Ghanaian Actress Struggles To Fit Large Hairdo Through Doorway In Funny Video
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a funny video of Roselyn Ngissah's stunning hairstyle.
In a viral video, the actress struggled to get a big hairstyle through the entryway. Some social media users have commented on Roselyn Ngissah's hairstyle while admiring her stunning outfit.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh