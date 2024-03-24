Funny Face was involved in a gory accident on Sunday night, March 24, 2023, while allegedly drunk-driving

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has been involved in a severe accident on Sunday night, March 24, 2023. The incident, which occurred while he was allegedly driving under the influence, has left a woman and her two children in critical condition.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to UTV, Funny Face was heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident. The comedian reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the unsuspecting victims. The eyewitness, who was visibly dismayed by the incident, described the scene as horrific and heartbreaking.

The victims, a mother and her two children were immediately rushed to the hospital. As per the reports, they are in critical condition. The eyewitness said he was not sure one of the woman's kids was alive per the condition he was in.

Funny Face, who has been battling with mental health issues for some time now, has shocked fans with this incident. The news has left many Ghanaians disappointed as they hope for the best for the victims.

Funny Face's recent battle with baby mama

In another story, Funny Face has gone on a new rant, throwing shots at his baby mama for preventing him from seeing his kids.

The comedian lamented that Vanessa Nicole, after calling to reconcile with him, has once again started to prevent him from seeing his kids.

Funny Face said he has been through a lot since meeting his baby mama, with whom he has two kids.

Source: YEN.com.gh