Wayoosi, in a video, hung out with his wife, Adepa, and the pair were all smiles as they spent time together

Adepa shared the video on her TikTok page and confirmed that Wayoosi was well after battling with a short illness after people asked in the comments section

Many fans of the veteran actor were excited to see him looking good and well and wished him prosperity and a long life

Veteran Kumawood actor Wayoosi and his wife Adepa were spotted spending quality time together in a video. The video showed the couple, all smiles and laughter, as they enjoyed each other's company.

Adepa took to her TikTok page to share the beautiful moment with their online family. The video, which has since attracted a lot of attention, warmed the hearts of social media users. Adepa confirmed that Wayoosi had a recent bout with illness after fans enquired about his well-being.

Adepa, in response to the concerns raised in the comments section, confirmed that her husband was recuperating well and is now fully fit. Her update brought relief to Ghanaians, who were happy to hear that the veteran actor was doing well.

Wayosi and wife win hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Stepgee said:

God bless you soo much Madam I do appreciate you

elormbrown commented:

You have done well I listen to your interview with MOG may God bless and protect you

Ruthy Abena Agyeiwaah said:

God richly bless you pretty Adepa it's your support and prayers that have brought him this far dear, may God continue to shine his face upon you and your husband. long life and good health.Amen

Esther opokuesther41 said:

Thank you, Lord for remembering wayoosi

