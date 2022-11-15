Wayoosi is a popular name among Kumawood fans. He is a famous actor who has become Ghanaian's favourite. He is known for his funny roles and unique talent in the local Ghana movie industry. Additionally, he is a businessman, musician, and TV personality.

Joseph Osei, best known as Wayoosi, is among the shortest Kumawood actors. Most of his movies are available on his YouTube channel, Wayoosi TV. Despite being in many controversies, the actor is still loved in and outside Ghana.

Wayoosi's biography summary

Full name Joseph Nana Osei Kofi Nickname Wayoosi or Borbor Gender Male Date of birth 14 September 1975 Age 47 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Evelyn Owusu School Kings International School, Kumasi College College of Arts, Kumasi Profession Actor, musician, TV personality, businessman Net worth $40,000

Background information

Wayoosi's real name is Joseph Nana Osei Kofi. His mother is late, and he has a younger brother called Isaac Kwaku Mensah.

After his elementary education, the popular actor had his high school education at Kings International School in Kumasi, close to Kumasi Airport. He later graduated from the College of Arts at the Cabin in Kumasi.

How old is Wayoosi now?

Wayoosi's age is not certain as the actor keeps a private life and does not reveal his real age. But then, he reportedly celebrated his 47th birthday on 14 September 2022, meaning he was born in 1975.

Career

He was initially a painter and had no interest in acting. However, he later became a big name in the industry. Joseph Osai considers heavyweight turned pastor Lord Kenya, his godfather since he introduced him to the entertainment industry. As a result, Osai became a member of his dancing group Mabosa.

In the process, Jackson K. Bentum recognised the Kumawood star before his acting career kicked off in 2003, with his first movie being Awiee. He featured alongside renowned Kumawood actors like Master Richard, the late Suzzy Williams, and Agya Koo.

According to the veteran actor, he got his nickname Wayoosi when he worked with Mikki Osei Berko, best known as Master Richard, on his movie. Mikki persuaded him to feature in his TV series Dada Boat. He also got GH¢50 as pay for his role in the Ma Tricki movie, which made him famous.

Agya Koo and Wayoosi's movies normally showcase him playing Agya Koo's son. So far, they have been featured in several other movies, including:

Ma Tricki

Anadwo Mogya

Agya Koo Professor

Wee Dooge

Wayoosi's songs

Besides acting, the comic actor is among some of the Kumawood actors that have ventured into music and are doing well. Wayoosi has featured famous artists like Nero, Chiki Africa, Bra Kwado, and Kwaku Prince in his songs. Some of Wayoosi's songs include:

Nkrantee

Testimony

Aseda

Obofour Mempaba

He is also a well-known radio personality and businessman with different ventures like a pub and filling station. In addition, he is a lover of politics and has once shown interest in being the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture in Ghana.

Who is Wayoosi's wife?

His wife's name is unknown, but based on the picture he shared on his Instagram page in 2020, some speculated that her name is Evelyn Owusu.

The controversial actor once revealed he had sexual relationships with different desperate women for movie roles but later apologised for his ill-doings.

He also had a daughter, Blessing Osei Frenah, who died six months after her birth. There were rumours that she reportedly died from excessive intake of a supposed drug, but it was later revealed she died from liver failure.

Is Wayoosi sick?

He suffered from kidney failure in 2016. He was admitted to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and put on dialysis three times a week. The sickness was a result of excessive drinking, according to Wayoosi.

He suffered for a year and was later discharged to continue on medications at home. Later, he attributed his healing process to waking up from a coma and seeing Lord Kenya praying for him.

Former President John Dramani Mahama also donated GH¢5,000 to the actor through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts.

What is Wayoosi's net worth?

Wayoosi's alleged net worth is $40,000. His business and acting career are his primary sources of wealth.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Wayoosi? He is a talented Kumawood actor, musician, TV presenter, and businessman. What is the age of Wayoosi? He reportedly celebrated his 47th birthday on 14 September 2022, meaning he was born in 1975. Who is Wayoosi's wife? Her name is reportedly Evelyn Owusu. Is Wayoosi alive? Yes, the talented actor is alive though there were rumours of his death when he suffered from kidney failure in 2016. Is Wayoosi sick? He suffered from kidney failure in 2016. However, he has reportedly recovered. What is Wayoosi's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $40,000.

Wayoosi is one of the finest Ghanaian actors who have utilised opportunities and talent to rise to stardom. His entry into the entertainment industry became possible because someone believed in him and enlisted him on his dancing crew. The singular act of honour has paved the way for other movie roles, leading to his rise to stardom in the industry.

