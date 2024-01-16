YOLO actress Fella Makafui is the owner of a fresh Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Fella shared photos of the white-coloured online to announce her latest acquisition

The photos of the car, estimated to cost around $60,000, sparked massive reactions online

Actress and entrepreneur Precious Fella Makafui has released a new car as the year kicks into gear.

Fella got herself a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and could not keep quiet about it.

The YOLO actress took to social media to announce the acquisition of her new car, sharing images with fans.

In a post on Instagram, Fella showed four photos of her posing around the white-coloured vehicle.

Fella's Land Cruiser

Checks by YEN.com.gh indicate that the actress' new car is the 2023 edition of the Land Cruiser Prado.

According to Cars Guide, the 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado sells for around $60,000 (over GHC720,000).

Sharing the images, Fella indicated that, with her new car, 2024 was already looking good for her.

"Just got myself a new toy . 2024 already looking good !❣️," she said.

Ghanaians congratulate Fella

After sharing the photos, Fella has received massive congratulations from Ghanaians.

reginavanhelvert_ said:

Big Fella doing Big thangs. Congrats mama

sellygalley said:

E enter! congratulations baby! 2024 make way ❤️

sista.afia said:

You be hard girl ruff congratulations

nanayaa_woodward said:

This V8 dier you be incoming minister o ❤️

salmamumin said:

Big big madam congratulations

vanessa_gyimah said:

Yessss boss babe!!! Congrats!!!

nanaama71 said:

Congratulations ❤️ BIGGEST FELLA FOR REASON

