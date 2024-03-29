Comic actor Ras Nene and his squad stormed the street in style as they jammed to musician Fameye's unreleased song

The displayed incredible walking styles while singing and dancing to the song in the viral video

The video got many people laughing hard as they shared their thoughts on their dance moves in the post's comment section

Comedian and YouTuber Ras Nene and his friends took to the streets to dance and party to musician Fameye's new song that is yet to be released.

Ras Nene and his boys storm the street and jam to Fameye's song. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene and @fameye_music

Ras Nene and his boys storm the street in style jamming to Fameye's unreleased song

In the video, Ras Nene was leading the squad as they stormed the street with their incredible fashion style while making strange walking moves.

They sang the song word for word while dancing and showering Fameye with praises for the sweet tune.

The comic actor's fashion style caught the attention of many social media users. He wore a red T-shirt and a pair of shorts. To style his look, he wore several giant gold necklaces, which got many people talking.

Fameye reacted to Ras Nene's video in the comment section

Reacting to the video with his official Instagram handle, @fameye_music, Fameye wrote:

Can’t wait for this one to be out soon

Below is a lovely video of Ras Nene jamming to Fameye's unreleased song.

Reactions as Ras Nene and his friends storm the street in style

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section, while others shared their anticipation for the release of Fameye's new song.

Below are some of the reactions:

qwabena251 said:

Coach Kukui. New Ghana Coach , hrrrr Dr likeee

i.am.ashante said:

Guys dis song de3 he made it for Likee group. U guys shud make it hit straight

blackcediii said:

Peter + Akabenezer = JOY ❤️

sedinam834 said:

You people give me joy ❤️

rough_tackle said:

"Nuuu song" eeii Ras Nene

baabagrand said:

asem o

_middle_childd said:

This gee erhn

