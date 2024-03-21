Actor, 39/40 has added his voice to the growing tension between his boss, Dr Likee and his colleague Lil Win

On various occasions, Lil Win has shared demeaning remarks about Dr Likee and his cronies

In a recent interview, 39/40 advised Lil Win to tone down to keep a healthy outlook for the Kumawood community

In February this year, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, sent a strong warning to fans comparing him to the thriving Kumawood actor Dr Likee.

On the eve of Kyekyeku's movie premiere, Lil Win rubbished Kyekyeku's efforts to promote his upcoming movie A Country Called Ghana after lamenting about not getting an invite from Dr Likee's camp.

Lil Win's comments about Dr Likee and his cronies continue to increase the tension among the actors, stressing various fans who wish to see them work together.

39/40 chimes in on the feud between the two actors

In a recent interview by Portfolio DJ, Dr Likee's crony, 39/40, criticised Lil Win's habit of throwing shots at his boss and colleagues.

39/40, who played a huge role in Kyekyeku's recently released movie, 1957 acknowledged that Lil Win was a senior figure in the industry and needed to act the part.

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted, the young actor sought to advise his senior colleague, Lil Win, causing a stir online among Lil Win's teeming fans.

Fans react to 39/40's advice to Lil Win

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about 39/40's message to Lil Win.

Raven said:

Kumasi pple started coming up and all they think of is camp camp. Twea

_amgsterling wrote:

You Dey talk say liwin Dey talk too much who started the talking eno be your camp oboysiki what haven’t he said about liwin. What are you doing eno be the same talking

EAGLE-LION noted:

weezy is bigger than likee hundred times

Nana kentiampong remarked:

39-40 who are you to advice Lilwin? you and who is frustrated? getaway

Confarm Billionz added:

Rast nene is the popular finger before he became Dr likeee

Kwaku Manu implores Dr Likee and Lil Win to settle their score

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had begged for unity to prevail in the Kumawood movie industry and noted that unnecessary tension between actors could have dire consequences.

Kwaku Manu spoke directly to Lil Win and implored him to make up with Ras Nene. He also criticised Lil Win for some unwelcoming comments he made about his colleague.

