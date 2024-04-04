Medikal Drops Video Of Him Bathing, Getting Dressed And Using The Toilet, Fans React: "He's So Real"
- Rapper Medikal caused a stir on social media when a video of him taking a shower and getting dressed for the day surfaced on social media
- The Ayekoo crooner flaunted the luxury outfits and sneakers inside his closet while bragging in the video
- Many people talked about him being real, while others were of the view that since he announced he was divorced from Fella Makafui he had not been the same
Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal caused a frenzy on social media when he dropped a video of him getting ready for the day.
Medikal dropped a getting ready with me video which caused a stir
In the video that Ghanaian rapper Medikal posted on his Snapchat page, which was screen recorded and shared on TikTok, he was taking a bath in the bathroom inside his plush mansion.
After taking a bath, he walked to his closet, flaunting the luxury sneakers and outfits he owned and the neat arrangement of items.
While looking for an outfit to wear, he bragged about owning a bumper jacket and winter coats and that he would wear any of these and brag about being in a cold country like Oslo.
The Road Clear hitmaker then used the washroom and made funny remarks while on the toilet seat and when he flushed the toilet.
Below is the video of Medikal getting ready for the day.
Reactions to Medikal's get-ready-with-me video
Below are the reactions of fans to Medikal's video:
Jemima Twumasi68@gmail said:
herrrrrrr broken heart is a bad sickness
Afia Frimpomaa said:
We are all mad inside oo hw3
Medikal explains his constants rants on X, says he is woke up to be that way: "The new me is beyond control"
Abigail ❤️ said:
Eei so MDK can do this
DHON PABLO said:
shatta we are proud of you
KIM said:
Medikal is the new version of SHATTA wale
Source: YEN.com.gh