Comedian Akabenezer, popularly known as Dr Likee, has heaped praises on young gospel performer Odehyieba Priscilla

The comedian confessed to the singer that her voice was one of the reasons he gave up smoking

Dr Likee made the confession during a recent link-up among with other Kumawood personalities present

Ghanaian comedian Dr Likee has shared a testimony about how he gave up smoking because of young Gospel performer Odehyieba Priscilla.

The two Kumawood superstars recently met in the midst of an informal session with several other renowned personalities present.

A video of the star-studded moment got scores of fans excited as they thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the stars.

Odehyieba Priscilla, currently enrolled in St Louis High School, has grown her reputation online with her worship ministry despite her challenging background as a child growing up without the love of her father.

The young worshiper has amassed a huge following on YouTube, making her a top pick for various churches and Christian events.

In 2021, Odehyieba received a Toyota Corolla as a gift for her birthday exciting scores of fans who continue to root for the prodigy. A year before, she was nominated in three categories at the Ghana National Music Awards, including the enviable New Gospel Artiste Of The Year.

According to Dr Likee, Odehyieba has a unique grace which fuels her ministry. In a recent video, the actor charged the young singer to extend her ministry to the ghettos to entrench the impact.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the moment between Dr Likee and Odehyieba Priscilla.

Dr Likee shares his vision for Kumawood

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee had detailed his vision for the Kumasi-based creative community, which has seen significant gains in recent years.

The comedian recounted how he teams up with his cronies like Kyekeku and Papa Kumasi to support talents in the film industry and beyond.

