Ghanaian musician Fameye narrated when he got a broken heart as an underground artiste, which led him to spend GH¢3k he received from a gig in one night

He also added that the pain from his ex-lover dissolving their relationship made him cut off his dreadlocks

He also shared how they squandered the GH¢3k on drinks and kebabs at a pub

Ghanaian musician Fameye recounted how a breakup with his long-term girlfriend made him spend over GH¢3,000 in one night.

Fameye recounts getting brokenhearted

In an exclusive interview on Accra 100.5 FM, Fameye stated that the day he got his heart broken was supposed to be a joyous one.

Narrating the painful ordeal, he said that he had visited his ex after he had been booked and paid for a show at Winneba and was done thrilling the crowd with his hit songs. He added that she broke up with him during the visit.

Unfortunately for him, the devastating news got to him, which led him to cut off his dreadlocks that night and later on go on a shopping spree in hopes of getting over his former lover.

The Not God crooner noted that the incident happened when he was coming up in the music industry, adding that the GH¢3,000 he had earned from the concert was spent frivolously in one night and that he had given GH¢50 from the money to the beautiful young lady.

Sharing how the money was spent, the talented musician said he and some friends went to a pub where they spent the money on drinks and kebab, and by the time he realised, the money was gone.

Luckily for him, he had amazing friends who consoled him during the tough times. He said:

"Later, I then went to Winnifred (an old classmate), where I broke down and poured my heart out to her. She slowly consoled me and raised my spirits."

Fameye noted that overcoming a broken heart is not easy and advised his followers to guard their hearts when in amorous relationships. He added that it was risky to love a woman.

