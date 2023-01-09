A die-hard fan of Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her lovely rapper husband Medikal and their daughter Island Frimpong has caused a stir online

The young man tattooed their names across his chest, on his upper arm and on both his forearms in a series of photos that have surfaced online

The photos have sparked massive reactions on social media as many express their frustrations with the young man's decision

A staunch fan of celebrity couples Fella Makafui and Medikal and their adorable daughter Island Frimpong, has tattooed their names all over his body.

In the photos that have since gone viral, the young man flaunted Medikal's name which he had tattooed across his chest and the abbreviated form of Medikal's name, MDK, which he had tattooed on his upper arm.

One of his forearms bore Medikal's fan base name, AMG, which was tattoed together with Fella Makafui's first name.

While the other forearm only bore the name of their adorable daughter, Island Frimpong.

Reactions as brave young man tattoos names of Fella Makafui and Medikal and their lovely daughter Island Frimpong on his body

@AymNani stated:

This one de333 ebe be charcoal

@SneakerNyame_ remarked:

Funny but this tattoo is more visible than yours Efo

@Truth_nyamedoba remarked:

One woman said this and I won’t forget, “ if you don’t give birth to a male child, it will be assumed you did not give birth at all “ now here’s the male child

@AbrAnte3_FoXy commented:

So people can do this for free wey Scientists need humans like this to test their vaccines but dem no get though it comes with a huge price.

@iamnassamu said:

Your mother held you in her womb for 9 months only for you to come out and grow and draw somebody else on your body. Kwasia

Meanwhile, the photos have sparked public outrage as many question the motif of the young man.

Fella Makafui Rocks Strange Silhouette Body Dress, Video Causes Massive Stir Online

In another YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has caused a stir on the internet after a video of her rocking a silhouette-like outfit surfaced on the internet.

The outfit was a bodycon dress that was long enough to touch her ankles. It was a long sleeve dress that accentuated her curvy figure.

She beamed with smiles in the video as she flaunted her curves and the lovely dress. Mrs Frimpong's outfit has sparked massive reactions on the internet as many analyse the details of the dress.

Source: YEN.com.gh