Actress and model Pamela Watara has sincerely opened up on the challenges she endured during her career break

In a candid interview with Quophi Okyeame, the movie personality explained that the death of her newborn son compelled the hiatus from the spotlight

Her recent emotional account of her son’s demise has sparked a slew of reactions from fans who expressed support and sympathy

Popular Kenyan-Ghanaian actress and model Pamela Watara has opened up about the difficulties she faced during her hiatus from social media and acting.

During a candid interview, the entertainer disclosed the heart-wrenching death of her two-month-old son was behind her absence from the limelight.

According to Watara, she explained that the loss of her newborn son significantly prompted her need to recover from the pain. Her unwavering strength was shattered when she broke down in tears while discussing the ordeal.

“I got pregnant, had the baby after nine months in December and lost him in February,” Watara said, trying to hold back tears.

The actress emphasised the importance of self-care and prioritising her emotional and mental well-being.

Watch the interview below:

Pamela moves netizens

Pamela Watara left netizens deeply moved with her account about the heartbreaking loss of her son. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Darling_empress_lollipop said:

I can’t stand tearswhy am I crying?

Iamdianasante commented:

Quophi always has a way of making you smile through your tears.

Scentforher wrote:

Sorry love ❤️.

Adjoakesewaakesse posted:

Hmmm, it is well, dear.

Naashika_brown commented:

Pamela is still healing. It is well, dear.

Nanaboateng579 reacted:

May the good Lord strengthen all those who passed through such before.

Amalicious87 said:

So sorry 4 ur loss; it is not easy for parents to lose their baby. May the almighty God richly protect and bless u all.

Victoriasenam commented:

I feel her pain because I’ve been there before. Hmmmmm.

Pkays_edibles wrote:

Sorry, mama❤️.

Nagap6890 posted:

Oh my God!!! I also cried. No woman can go through this all alone. Father God, please let Pamela get pregnant with twins ‍♀️ this time and let her joy and heart desires be fulfilled and established in Jesus Name I pray .

Pamela Watara makes comeback

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Pamela Watara made a remarkable return after a year-long hiatus in 2023, dazzling her followers with a stunning appearance in a perfectly fitted brown dress.

The popular personality, absent from the limelight for an extended period, left fans pleasantly surprised and captivated by her beauty.

Watara’s hiatus had left her followers wondering where she had been, so when the video surfaced, it was met with joy and surprise. Many admired her beauty and could not help but ask about her absence.

