Hajia Bintu Flaunts Her Cleavage And Flat Tummy In A White Bodycon Dress For Her Dinner Date
- Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu knows how to steal attention with her revealing outfits for her photo shoot
- The rising star looked sassy in a figure-hugging dress and expensive designer shoes for her dinner date
- Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's outfit exposing part of her smooth body
Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, is back in Ghana from her luxurious vacation in South Africa.
The style influencer continues sharing updates of her lifestyle on social media as she slays in a daring outfit for a dinner date.
Hajia Bintu was photographed in a white one-hand long-sleeve dress highlighting her famous curves.
The young, hardworking chief executive officer of a plush beauty saloon wore an expensive, lengthy, centre-parted straight hairstyle and heavy makeup for her dinner date.
She completed her look with colourful open-toe designer shoes that matched her red bag.
Check out the photo below;
Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu slays in white swimwear
Hajia Bintu displayed her beautiful body as she slayed in white swimwear while flaunting her tattoos.
She wore white sunglasses and posed at different angles to show her belly ring.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's white outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Kiiiiena stated:
Giving everything it’s supposed to give
Dessiaw stated:
Eya sere kakraaaa na we know what’s going on already
Oforiawo stated:
U are amazing
ma_belle_b stated:
beautiful
Empressnard stated:
Pretty
tund_egram stated:
Moma❤️
maximor17 stated:
Let me appreciate what my eyes can see
Phimadi stated:
Gorgeous, curvaceous & well-endowed woman.......I love this woman
wi.lfred1820 stated:
Beautiful❤️❤️
_ghcalifornia1 stated:
Pretty ❤❤
jaffie_olaka stated:
@_van.esssa napataga ushalike pics huku why
Novuyodub stated:
Every time I see her, am reminded of Moesha Badoung
ploendido89 stated:
We miss your smile mami
