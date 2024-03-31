Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu knows how to steal attention with her revealing outfits for her photo shoot

The rising star looked sassy in a figure-hugging dress and expensive designer shoes for her dinner date

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's outfit exposing part of her smooth body

Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, is back in Ghana from her luxurious vacation in South Africa.

The style influencer continues sharing updates of her lifestyle on social media as she slays in a daring outfit for a dinner date.

Hajia Bintu rocks skimpy outfits. Photo credit: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu was photographed in a white one-hand long-sleeve dress highlighting her famous curves.

The young, hardworking chief executive officer of a plush beauty saloon wore an expensive, lengthy, centre-parted straight hairstyle and heavy makeup for her dinner date.

She completed her look with colourful open-toe designer shoes that matched her red bag.

Check out the photo below;

Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu slays in white swimwear

Hajia Bintu displayed her beautiful body as she slayed in white swimwear while flaunting her tattoos.

She wore white sunglasses and posed at different angles to show her belly ring.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's white outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Kiiiiena stated:

Giving everything it’s supposed to give

Dessiaw stated:

Eya sere kakraaaa na we know what’s going on already

Oforiawo stated:

U are amazing

ma_belle_b stated:

beautiful

Empressnard stated:

Pretty

tund_egram stated:

Moma❤️

maximor17 stated:

Let me appreciate what my eyes can see

Phimadi stated:

Gorgeous, curvaceous & well-endowed woman.......I love this woman

wi.lfred1820 stated:

Beautiful❤️❤️

_ghcalifornia1 stated:

Pretty ❤❤

jaffie_olaka stated:

@_van.esssa napataga ushalike pics huku why

Novuyodub stated:

Every time I see her, am reminded of Moesha Badoung

ploendido89 stated:

We miss your smile mami

Hajia Bintu Looks Decent In A Simple Flared Dress As She Parties With McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu, who delighted her fans at the star-studded event with her stunning ensemble.

Ghanaian celebrities, including Prince David Osei, Edem, Nana Ama McBrown, and others, attended the event.

Several social media users have commented on the Hajia Bintu viral videos currently trending on the platform.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh