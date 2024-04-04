GHOne presenter Serwaa Amihere has shared new photos on social media as she trends online

The photos, taken from her appearance on TV on Thursday, April 4, 2024, showed her glowing in red

Fella Makafui, Becca, Abeiku Santana, and other stars showed love to the broadcaster

GHOne TV presenter Joyce Serwaa Amihere has released new stunning photos on social media and set tongues wagging.

The new photos showed Serwaa Amihere flaunting her beauty and shape in a body-hugging dress. The red outfit had a sash-like design on the front side to her left. The sash-like material, grey in colour, had many colourful flower designs.

She complimented her dress with plain-coloured shoes and bag, adding accessories like a watch, bracelet, and ring.

Serwaa Amihere shared new photos online Photo source: @becca, @serwaamiahere, @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

In the first slide, Serwaa Amihere gave a full look, from her hair to her shoes. The second was a close-up shot which showed more of her facial beauty and hourglass shape. She held her bag, matching her shoes, on the third and final slide.

Sharing the photos from her appearance on GHOne TV's morning show on Thursday, April 4, 2024, Serwaa did not say much except to express love for the dress which comes from her clothing line, Office And Co.

See the photos below:

Fella Makafui and others show love to Serwaa Amihere

On the back of her recent social media trend, Serwaa's photos garnered massive interest on Instagram. In less than three hours, it had received over 2,000 comments and 26,000 reactions.

Many initial comments came from other Ghanaian stars like Fella Makafui, Abeiku Santana, and Becca, who solidarized with the award-winning broadcaster.

abeikusantana said:

@serwaaamihere focus on the positive ones instead…We admire and love you to the max ✨

fellamakafui said:

My babyyyyyy❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

beccafrica said:

Love love love

opa_the_konkonsa_officer said:

Strong and brave . Beautiful serwaaWe love you

ethellucyy said;

Sweet babe❤️, I love this dress, and oh, you look stunning @serwaaamihere

Serwaa Amihere blasts lady who alleged she slept with her bosses to succeed

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere recently called out a social media user who alleged that she slept with her bosses to make it in the industry.

According to the X user Lisa, Serwaa Amihere and several other powerful celebrities should not be where they were.

Many of Miss Amihere's fans supported her and called out Lisa for undermining her hard work in the industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh