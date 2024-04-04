GHOne TV's morning show Serwaa Amihere looked terrific as always in form-fitting to work on Thursday, April 4, 2024

Following a recent social media trend, Serwaa's appearance generated conflicting responses

Some praised her bravery in the face of controversy, but others noticed sadness in her eyes

Ghanaian media personality Joyce Serwaa Amihere has stunned many fashionistas as she slays in a stylish dress to work.

The morning show host looked classy in a red dress designed by her clothing brand, Office & Co., to discuss trending issues on GHOne TV.

Serwaa Amihere slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere wore a charming side-parted bob hairstyle, flawless makeup, perfect eyebrows, and glossy lipstick.

The co-founder of Oh My Hair beauty brand accessorized her look with gold designer stud earrings, a gold wristwatch and an expensive fashionable ring.

The style influencer completed her look with a brown designer bag that matched her high heels.

Check out the photos below;

Serwaa Amihere looks fabulous in a stylish black dress

Serwaa Amihere looked incredible in a black dress with stylish long sleeves to work. She wore black shoes while flaunting her designer bag.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian musician Irene Logan has commented on Serwaa Amihere's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions;

Irenelogan stated:

Who born this fine girl

Abeikusantana stated:

@serwaaamihere focus on the positive ones instead…We admire and love you to the max ✨

Beccafrica stated:

Love love love

Veenaofficial stated:

MY ONE AND ONLY ❤❤❤❤❤

Ethellucyy stated:

Sweet babe❤️, I love this dress, and oh, you look stunning @serwaaamihere

iam_olando7 stated:

Why are you’ll asking for the full video here

mabynakoramah stated:

We love you dear.You does no wrong in my eyes.God be with you ❤️

ufuoma_lloyd stated:

It’s called classic ❤❤

_ericwestcoast stated:

Stunning

