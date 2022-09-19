Jackline Mensah, a famous Ghanaian TikToker, has bashed blogs who misquoted her in viral reports

This was after the blogs in question published that the young Ghanaian celebrity said she could not date a man who boards trotro

According to her, the blogs should have quoted her correctly instead of tweaking headlines to get high engagement

Celebrated Ghanaian TikToker, Jackline Mensah, has descended on blogs and social media users who have been peddling false reports about her.

As YEN.com.gh reported, Jackline has been topping the charts on social media especially Twitter for the claim that she said she could not date a man who uses trotro.

YEN.com.gh dug around to find the original video in which Jackline was said to have made the statement and it turns out, she did not say that in fact.

Contrary to the trending false reports, Jackline actually indicated that if her boyfriend takes trotro, she would take responsibility to buy him a car from her own pocket.

In her response, Jackline Mensah questioned why such falsehood would be spread about her

"If you would quote me, quote me right. Say this and this is what I said. Why would you go around, making false news? I hope you all got your engagement as you wanted," she said.

Reactions to Jackline's response

An anonymous user said:

My sister u said it or not at the end of the day it's yo happiness that matters cos everyone knows wah he or she wants so forget them n chillax ❤

Daniel Asamoah indicated:

You've said a lot of stuffs in this video and they will misquote you again. Lol don't mind them young lady

Nanant advised:

This is part of stardom just ignore n live ur life.

Watch the full video below

