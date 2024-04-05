Media star Serwaa Amihere radiated grace, confidence, and style as she grooved in a video with a song of King Paluta playing over it

In the TikTok footage, the GHOne TV presenter captivates fans with her infectious smile and energy

The video, posted on the social media platform on Thursday, April 4, amidst the recent turbulence surrounding her, resonated with fans as many admired her

GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere captivated hearts with positivity and charm as she grooved in a video with the praise jam Aseda by singer/rapper King Paluta playing over it.

The clip of the media star warming hearts with her infectious grace and vibes was posted on TikTok on Thursday, April 4, coming after a purported raunchy video in which businessman Henry Fitz was captured in bed with the presenter.

Serwaa captivates fans with her grace and charm as she grooves in video. Photo credit: serwaaamihere.

Source: Instagram

The dance clip, viewed more than 363,000 times, showcased the Serwaa Amihere dancing rhythmically with King Paluta’s catchy tune playing over the video.

The media personality moved effortlessly as she danced, producing genuine vibes for her audience.

Serwaa Amihere’s dance conveyed candid happiness and joy. For the occasion, she wore a red dress and long black hair.

Watch the video below:

Serwaa Amihere moves fans

Fans couldn’t help but admire the video of Serwaa Amihere’s performance. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Loisstanzy commented:

You look so beautiful and we love you for who you are ❤️the love is deep, sis.

Osomafo Azumah indicated:

Serwaa, you are a human being. Don’t look at your back and don’t listen to your back. There is no law against animals not making mistakes, but it’s against humans. Keep going up. I love you .

Pearlistic wrote:

Don’t mind anybody criticising u are doing more than u besides u are not a kid.

GLOBAL wrote:

Go higher .

Aj sefa said:

Role model

Mabel commented:

I love you no matter what❤️

Berrybrown said:

Can’t love you less, Serwaa.

H.E Nana commented:

Wow, nice wig. serwaa you look great!

Wanies Bakery_ Cakes in Kumasi commented:

It’s your hair and contagious smile for me learn from your mistakes and move on ❤️.

Urhlla _bwatei said:

I love you regardless. Keep doing what you know how to do most ❤️.

User1584131598421 posted:

Proud of you don’t mind them.

Stacy Amoateng supports Serwaa Amihere

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that media presenter Stacy Amoateng shared a heartfelt message in support of fellow media star Serwaa Amihere amidst damaging reports about the latter.

This comes after a purported scandalous video involving a Ghanaian businessman, Henry Fitz, was linked to Amihere. The raunchy video has garnered negative publicity for the media personality.

Despite the trolls and damaging reports targeting her brand, Serwaa Amihere has yet to dismiss or confirm whether or not she was the lady captured in bed with the businessman at the time of this publication.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh