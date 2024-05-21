Fendy Fella, the sister of actress and business mogul Fella Makafui, advised her sister concerning her divorce saga with her estranged husband Medikal

Fendy shared a lovely video from Fella Makafui's recent trip to Dubai, where they rocked matching robes and got goofy as they talked about their activities for the trip

The video sparked massive debate on social media as many were unhappy with Fendy Fella's advise

Fendy, Medikal and Fella Makafui in photos from left to right. Image Credit: @fendyfella and @fellamakafui

Fendy Fella, a luxury shopper and mother of one, shared a video of her and Fella Makafui having a good time in Dubai.

The video was captured from the recent trip of Fella to Dubai in March 2024, when she visited Fendy Fella.

In the video, the two sisters looked joyful as Fella talked about Fendy visiting her at her apartment in Dubai and talking about their activities together.

Below is the lovely video of Fendy Fella and Fella Makafui having a great time in Dubai.

Reactions as Fella Makafui's sister advised her to come to Dubai

Many people in the comment section admired their bond as sisters. Others, on the other hand, advised Fendy Fella to encourage her sister, Fella Makafui, to stay in Ghana and face her fears.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

vivian_papabi1 said:

Enjoy your life don't listen to anyone ❤

queencess_choco said:

She is trying to prove to us she comes to Dubai because of her

atinga__official_gh said:

U will never get the house .

big______escobar said:

You grown buh have a childish mindset….. this life u think fun has an end before u realize it tooo late

lurebykorkor said:

Enjoy sweetie

theunknown_230201 said:

C'mon agye sika you can’t blame them.

"She dey be": Photos of Fella's cousin Bless surface amid divorce bruhaha

YEN.com.gh reported that pictures of the supposed cousin of actress Fella Makafui, Bless, have surfaced on the internet amid the divorce saga with rapper Medikal.

The reason Bless' name emerged was because Medikal alleged that she had seen his rawness, and her presence in their home bothered him.

Many people accused Bless of creating problems in the marital home of the Ghanaian celebrity couple, while others admired how gorgeous she looked in the pictures.

