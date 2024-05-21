The Office of the Special Prosecutor has discovered a non-existent school in the Kumbungu District of the GES in the Northern Region

The school has been listed on the government's payroll with a staff that receives full salaries at the end of every month

The OSP is investigating who is beyond the fabrication as well as the persons receiving the salaries

The Office of the Special Prosecutor says it has discovered a 'ghost school' in the Kumbungu District of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Northern Region.

The school is a non-existent primary school with staff members on the government's payroll.

The OSP has initiated investigations into a ghost school in Kumbungu.

While it is unclear how long the non-existent school has existed, its yet-to-be-identified workers have been enjoying full salaries on the government payroll.

The ghost school was discovered following the OSP's pilot of a corruption risk assessment and investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in the administration of the government's payroll.

The investigation was carried out with the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD), focusing on GES educational institutions and the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region.

The report did not publish the school's name; however, it was confirmed that it did not exist.

The OSP described the situation as worrisome and urged more vigilance in administering the government's payroll.

Meanwhile, a full-scale investigation has been launched to uncover those behind the 'ghost school' and its purported workers.

Public sector workers without Ghana Card face salary freeze

Starting February 2024, public sector workers lacking Ghana Card numbers will face a salary freeze, according to the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD).

The move aims to eliminate ghost names from the government payroll.

CAGD and the National Identification Authority (NIA) are discussing registration concerns.

Despite a miscommunication on proposed timelines, NIA clarified its ongoing nationwide registration, which includes a focus on public sector employees.

Consequently, CAGD issued a crucial advisory, urging its staff to promptly register for Ghana Cards at any of the 292 NIA offices nationwide.

Following discussions with the National Identification Authority (NIA) regarding a particular registration exercise for those yet to acquire the Ghana Card, the CAGD said a crucial decision has been made that could affect the livelihoods of many.

The dialogue between CAGD and NIA unfolded during a meeting held on October 11, 2023, where timelines for a proposed registration exercise were discussed.

AG indicates readiness to recover unearned salaries

YEN.com.gh reported that the Auditor-General's Department is ready to recover all unearned salaries from some public sector employees.

According to the report, about 12,563 non-existent employees have been receiving salaries of GH¢467,634,792.

The MDA with the largest unaccounted-for employees was the Ministry of Education.

