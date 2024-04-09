Comedian and actor Funny Face has been granted GH¢120,000 bail after he knocked down five persons while allegedly drunk driving at night at Kasoa

According to reports, four of the victims are responding to treatment and have been discharged, while one is still in critical condition

The verdict from the Kasoa-Akweley District Court was announced on April 9, 2024

Actor and comedian Funny Face has been granted a GH¢120,000 bail after it was alleged that he was drunk driving and ended up knocking down five persons leaving them in critical condition.

The unfortunate accident happened at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction, on Sunday, March 24, 2024, and reports indicated that no one of the persons passed on.

After the accident, Funny Face was arrested and placed in police custody. He appeared before the Kasoa-Akweley District Court on March 26, 2024, and was remanded for two weeks.

Head of the Legal Affairs Desk at Joy FM, Richard Kojo Nyarko, reported on Joy FM's midday news on April 9, 2024, that during an in-camera hearing that same day, the comedian was granted a GH¢120,000 bail after appearing before the Kasoa-Akweley District Court once again.

Update on the five victims

Disclosing further updates on the five victims whom Funny Face knocked down, Mr Nyarko said police prosecutors said that four of the victims are successfully responding to treatment and that they have been discharged from the Kasoa Polyclinic and the Puracare Specialist Hospital.

However, the police prosecutors stated that one of the victims is still in critical condition but recuperating.

Below is a video of the details surrounding Funny Face's case.

Video of Funny Face's 2016 registered sedan surfaces after the accident

YEN.com.gh reported that actor and comedian Funny Face was involved in an accident on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Kakraba junction near Kasoa, which left five people in critical condition.

A video showing the poor state of his sedan with the registration number GN1134-16 has gone viral on social media.

Many people prayed for the victims, while others questioned his actions since it was alleged that he was drunk while driving.

