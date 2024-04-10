Michael Blackson is back in Ghana and in a video he shared on his Instagram page, he visited his mother, who organised a prayer and thanksgiving session

In the video, the comedian, together with his mother and little nephews, shared a moment of prayer and sang praises

Captioning the video on Instagram, Michael Blackson said that it was the prayers of his mother that had kept him going

Ghana-born American comedian Michael Blackson has returned to Ghana on a visit, sharing a touching video on his Instagram page as he spent time with his family.

The video detailed Michael Blackson's visit to his mother, who organised a prayer and thanksgiving session to celebrate his return.

In the video, Blackson, his mother, and his young nephews could be seen sharing a moment of prayer and singing praises.

Captioning the video on Instagram, Blackson wrote:

The family prayers that keeps going. #MikeInGhana. There are so many questions in this video so feel free to ask and I can explain lmao.

Ghanaians in the comments section were happy to see Blackson and his family spending quality time together.

Michael Blackson and mum warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kingsley.asare.3956 said:

May u never lack my brother. God will continue to open the doors of heaven to u

carolinacatalino said:

This is what I love about your family and specially your mom, how Godly and spiritual they are.

goodnews90s commented:

Your mom has really been consistent with her evangelism and teaching children the word of God for years and she continues till today. God continually bless her.

i.olanrewaju said:

Great African man Son of the soil

Ja Rule in Ghana

In another story, American rapper, Ja Rule was spotted in Ghana with his wife, Aisha Atkins, and it has excited many.

This year, the rapper listed visiting Ghana and constructing a school in the country as one of his topmost priorities.

With his arrival, the rapper is set to cut sod for the construction of the school project to begin in the Eastern Region.

