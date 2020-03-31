Michael Blackson’s bio: age, career, wife, kids, net worth, nationality

Jafari Ferguson, commonly known as Michael Blackson, is a renowned Ghanaian American comedian popularly referred to as the 'African king of comedy.' He rose to popularity following his remarkable comedy specials and performances that have made him one of the best-known African standup comedians in Hollywood. Additionally, Blackson is well known for his roles in numerous films and television shows, the most popular being P Diddy's Bad Boys of Comedy, Welcome to America, and 30 Rock.

Who is Michael Blackson? Here is a quick look at the Ghanaian actor's life.

Profile summary

Full name Jafari Ferguson Other names Michael Blackson Gender Male Date of birth 28 November 1972 Michael Blackson's age 49 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Nsaba, Ghana Current residence Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 184 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Miss Rada Children 3 Father Kwaku-Nsian Adom Bediako Profession Comedian Net worth $2 million Instagram page @michaelblackson Twitter account @MichaelBlackson

Michael Blackson's bio

Where is Michael Blackson from? The comedian was born on 28 November 1972 in Nsaba, Ghana. His father, Adom Bediako, passed away in 2008. What is Michael Blackson's real name? The renowned comedian was born Jafari Ferguson. When he was about 15 years old, Michael moved from Ghana and settled in the United States. Before then, his family had spent several years between Liberia and Ghana.

After relocating to the United States, Michael began to develop his passion for standup comedy. He would occasionally perform in various clubs in Philadelphia.

Career

After performing in various local clubs in Pennsylvania, Michael began to participate in local comedy competitions. These included the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition in Oakland and the Laffapolooza Comedy Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

He was greatly inspired by Eddie Murphy, who, at the time, had numerous performances going on in New York and Philadelphia. In 2000, Blackson was cast to play an angry African man in the hugely popular film Next Friday.

In 2005, Michael released a comedy CD titled Modasucka: Welcome to America. This was the same year he landed a role in P Diddy's Bad Boys of Comedy and 30 Rock. Michael Blackson's standup comedy career has continued to rise since then. The renowned entertainer has played numerous roles in films, web shows, and TV series.

Michael Blackson's movies and TV shows

Here is a look at some of the most notable roles the comedian has played throughout his acting career.

Film/TV show Year Role The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 2021 Mr Wooky Someday Isles 2021 Principal Coming 2 America 2021 Nexdorian Lieutenant The Bill Collector 2014 Bill Robinson Blackson's Basement 2014 Michael Blackson LeLe: Sugar Daddy 2014 Sugar Daddy You're Triflin 2007 Michael the Comedian Banana Leaves 2007 Chuks Black Supaman 2007 Akon The Savages 2007 Howard 30 Rock 2006 African man

Michael Blackson's Wild 'N Out

Wild 'N Out is a hugely popular American improvisational comedy show with a touch of elements from the hip-hop industry. The show is hosted by Nick Cannon and features various guest stars. The show normally features teams facing off in various comedic challenges.

Blackson first appeared on the show during its eighth season. He appeared for seven episodes, followed by three episodes in seasons 10 and 15. He was also among the special guests in season 12.

Who is Michael Blackson's wife?

Did Michael Blackson get married? The Ghanaian actor is not yet married but is engaged to his fiancé, Miss Rada. The two got engaged when Michael proposed on live television in July 2022. He later posted photos of his fiancé and him on Instagram, referring to her as his future wife. The two have been together for quite a while and had broken up sometime before the engagement.

Is Michael Blackson having a baby with Rada?

Miss Rada is reportedly expectant with Blackson's child. Who are Michael Blackson's kids? The Ghana-born comedian has three children from his previous relationships. His firstborn is known as Michael Jr. the other two are twins known as Noah and Niko.

What Is Michael Blackson's net worth?

How much is Michael Blackson worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the comedian's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $2 million.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about the popular comedian.

His biggest inspiration is the world-famous comedian Eddie Murphy.

Upon moving to America, other kids would make fun of him for being different.

He once worked as a pizza delivery guy.

Blackson has also been featured in several B.o.B. music videos.

Michael Blackson is inarguably one of the best-known Ghanaian-born comedians in Hollywood today. His unique standup comedy style has seen him make appearances in numerous venues across the USA. He has also played numerous roles in films and television shows.

