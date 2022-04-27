Former Black Stars defender Tony Baffoe has showered his wife, actress Kalsoume Sinare, with love on her birthday

Kalsoume turned a year older on April 27, 2022, and her husband took to his Instagram page to celebrate her

The former footballer shared beautiful photos of Kalsoume with a heartwarming caption which got Stephen Appiah and others reacting

Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare turned a year older on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and many took to social media to celebrate her.

Leading the birthday shoutouts for Kalsoume was her husband, Tony Baffoe. The former Black Stars defender took to Instagram to share photos of his wife.

The photos showed the ace actress rocking different outfits and giving off different poses. The first, second, and third photos showed Kalsoume rocking red dresses in different styles. The fourth photo had her wearing an academic gown.

Kalsoume Sinare's husband, Tony Baffoe, has celebrated her birthday Photo source: @anthony_baffoe5

Source: Instagram

Tony Baffoe's birthday message to Kalsoume

Sharing the photos, the former Ghana defender poured out his heart to his wife. Describing her as a lovely wife, Tony Baffoe expressed his pride in having Kalsoume as his partner. He also affirmed his love for her.

"Yes ..you, my lovely wife, it’s your birthday. Happy birthday to you Mrs Kalsoume S. Baffoe. I felt proud to call you my wife on 24.12.1994. I feel even more proud today on the 27.04.2022. Love you ❤️❤️❤️blessings ," he said.

Stephen Appiah, Mboma, others celebrate Kasloume

The birthday message from Tony Baffoe to Kalsoume triggered a number of reactions from his followers on the photo-sharing app. Many including Stephen Appiah, Patrick Mboma, and other football stars sent her their wishes.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted under Tony Baffoe's post.

Stephen Appiah (stephenappiahofficial) said:

"HBD madam 1."

Former Cameroon striker Patrick Mboma (patrick_mboma10) said:

"Happy birthday ❤️."

Former Nigeria player Daniel Amokachi (danielamokachi) said:

"HBD ."

Kalsoume Sinare bags Bachelor's degree from GIMPA

Kalsoume Sinare's birthday comes just a few months after she bagged a Bachelor's degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Kalsoume who studied Public Service and Governance graduated with Second Class Upper honours.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the actress was joined by her colleague, Jackie Appiah, at her graduation ceremony to celebrate her feat.

