American rapper, Ja Rule has been spotted in Ghana with his wife, Aisha Atkins

This year, the rapper listed visiting Ghana and constructing a school in the country as one of his topmost priorities

With his arrival, the rapper is set to cut sod for the construction of the school project to begin in the Eastern region

YEN.com.gh exclusively spoke to Ghanaian walking artist and fashion icon, Glenn Samm, who is part of the rapper's entourage

On January 4, 2024, American rapper Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr, popularly known as Ja Rule, confessed his love and intentions to visit Ghana on social media.

The rapper recently shared another post announcing that he will arrive in the country for a sod-cutting event on April 10.

Updates from his camp indicate that Ja Rule and his wife Aisha Atkins, arrived in the country on the morning of April 9 to begin his activities in Ghana.

More details about Ja Rule's arrival

In a recent tweet, Ja Rule shared that his school in Ghana will be developed in partnership with Pencils of Promise, a Non-Profit organisation that has built over 500 schools across the world, including Ghana. The school will be situated in Nuaso Anglican Primary School in the Eastern Region.

According to Glenn Samm, a Ghanaian artist who is part of Ja Rule's entourage, all is set for the rapper to enjoy his stay in Ghana.

"I think he has already begun enjoying Ghana. We've been to the Kwame Nkrumah Museum so far, and you can see the excitement building up," Glenn Samm exclusively told YEN.com.gh.

The musician joins a tall list of global superstars, including Michel Blackson and Memphis Depay, who have taken a keen interest in Ghana's education.

Michael Blackson takes a tour of his educational facility in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Hollywood comedian Michael Blackson, who also owns a school in Ghana. In his recent trip to the country, the comedian took a delegation to his new school.

The comedian played with the kids when he was given a tour of the school in Agona Nsabaa, the hometown of his Ghanaian mother.

