Stonebwoy's Song EKELEBE With Odumodublvck Hits 310k Views On YouTube In Just Two Days
- Stonebwoy's EKELEBE, which features Nigerian musician Odumodublvck, has hit 310k views on YouTube in just two days
- The heavy-hitting dancehall tune was released on April 12, 2024, alongside a music video, and fans are in love with the tune
- Odumodublvck was spotted with Stonebwoy in Ghana weeks ago, sparking rumours of a collaboration, and the pair did not disappoint
Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy's latest single, EKELEBE, is trending online, amassing 310k views on YouTube within just two days of its release. The song, which features Nigerian musician Odumodublvck, was released on April 12, 2024, and has since been rising in popularity on streaming platforms.
The heavy-hitting dancehall tune, accompanied by a beautiful music video, has become a favourite among fans who have fallen head over heels for the song. The song's quick rise on YouTube shows how much Ghanaians and Nigerians love the tune.
Weeks prior to the song's release, Odumodublvck was spotted in Ghana with Stonebwoy, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration. Fans of the two musicians who have been anticipating their work have been far from disappointed after the release of EKELEBE.
Fans share their love for EKELEBE
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
EverywherEverythin said:
Stonebwoy has no bad song and the Nigerian Artist has this unique vibe! I like him.
autolords_gh2254 commented:
Odumodu has a really unique voice for his style of singing
MawuliGborgla wrote:
Stonebwoy is not ordinary Bwoy u know he’s got international superstar Bwoy
adimurenzi111 commented:
Ghana and Nigeria together is a superpower. But yall don't know yet .yall not cousins yall are brothers .UNITE AND TAKE OVER.BLESS UP
BestGifts1314 said:
Thanks for everybody who helped to create this beautiful project, nice visuals
Mr Drew releases new song
In another story, Mr Drew has released a new song titled Sneaky and shared a video snippet of the song on his Instagram page.
The musician announced that the audio was available on all streaming platforms and urged his fans to go listen to it.
In the comments section of his IG post, fans of the musician shared their excitement about the new release, praising the singer's talent.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh