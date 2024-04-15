Stonebwoy's EKELEBE, which features Nigerian musician Odumodublvck, has hit 310k views on YouTube in just two days

The heavy-hitting dancehall tune was released on April 12, 2024, alongside a music video, and fans are in love with the tune

Odumodublvck was spotted with Stonebwoy in Ghana weeks ago, sparking rumours of a collaboration, and the pair did not disappoint

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy's latest single, EKELEBE, is trending online, amassing 310k views on YouTube within just two days of its release. The song, which features Nigerian musician Odumodublvck, was released on April 12, 2024, and has since been rising in popularity on streaming platforms.

The heavy-hitting dancehall tune, accompanied by a beautiful music video, has become a favourite among fans who have fallen head over heels for the song. The song's quick rise on YouTube shows how much Ghanaians and Nigerians love the tune.

Weeks prior to the song's release, Odumodublvck was spotted in Ghana with Stonebwoy, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration. Fans of the two musicians who have been anticipating their work have been far from disappointed after the release of EKELEBE.

Fans share their love for EKELEBE

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

EverywherEverythin said:

Stonebwoy has no bad song and the Nigerian Artist has this unique vibe! I like him.

autolords_gh2254 commented:

Odumodu has a really unique voice for his style of singing

MawuliGborgla wrote:

Stonebwoy is not ordinary Bwoy u know he’s got international superstar Bwoy

adimurenzi111 commented:

Ghana and Nigeria together is a superpower. But yall don't know yet .yall not cousins yall are brothers .UNITE AND TAKE OVER.BLESS UP

BestGifts1314 said:

Thanks for everybody who helped to create this beautiful project, nice visuals

