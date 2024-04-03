Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy and Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck shared a snippet of their studio session on social media as they teased fans with their new song, Ekelebe

In a shared post, the two musicians announced that the song will be released on April 12, 2024

Many people took to the comment section to share their excitement on the release date and share their honest reviews on the snippet of the new song they heard in the video

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy was spotted in the studio with Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck jamming hard to their unreleased song, Ekelebe.

Stonebwoy and Odumodublvck to drop a new song, Ekelebe

Stonebwoy and Odumodublvck have excited their millions of fans after the Ghanaian shared a carousel post announcing the release date of their new song, Ekelebe, and a video of them jamming hard to the song.

The first frame of the post shared by Stonebwoy was the flier of the song, which indicated that the Nigerian rapper was featured in the song.

The flier had a drawing that had elements of both artists incorporated into it. It was a black man wearing a chain backwards with a giant gold emblem with Stonebwoy's name 1Gad, and Odumodublvck's signature handwoven cap.

In the caption of the post, Stonebwoy noted that Ekelebe will be released on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Below is a video of Odumodublvck and Stonebwoy jamming to their unreleased song, Ekelebe, in the studio.

Reactions as Stonebwoy and Odumodublvck teased fans with a snippet of their unreleased song in the video

The video of Stonebwoy and Odumodublvck jamming in the studio excited many fans. Many others shared their anticipation for the release date of the song on April 12, 2024.

Below are some of the exciting reactions from fans:

ini_cash said:

BHIM!!!!

davucciproductions said:

The wait is too long oh drop am by accident today

daalaoruwari said:

Ahhhhh this going to be so dope!!!!

vicmensa said:

let's goo

morgancashboy said:

Gbedu way go burst brains

burnitonmsg said:

This Gbeduuuuuuuuuu! Can we just jump to 12/04 already!!!!!!!!

ogeethemc said:

a whole movie!

yesghanaonline said:

Problem

Ekelebe brothers: Odumodublvck extols Stonebwoy, brags about their relationship

YEN.com.gh reported that Odumodublvck was spotted in Ghana with Stonebwoy during the final weekend of the just-ended African Games.

The bromance between the Ghanaian and Nigerian has spiked the anticipation for their upcoming collaboration.

Ahead of the release, Odumodublvck has taken to social media to hail Stonebwoy.

