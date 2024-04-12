Kwesi Arthur recently put to bed rumours that he was quitting music by releasing his highly anticipated album

A video of him working with American producers for his recently released project has surfaced online

The video caught the attention of fans who have bought into Kwesi Arthur's dreams of becoming a global artiste

On March 22, Kwesi Arthur released his new album, the third instalment of his This Is Not The Tape series, for public streaming.

Prior to the public release, the Ghanaian musician caused a frenzy online after he exclusively shared the project on a pay-per-streaming platform, charging $5.

The musician's arrival in Ghana and album release helped dispel rumours suggesting that he had quit music and relocated to the US.

Kwesi Arthur continues working in the US

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwesi Arthur was seen in the studio with American producers Troy Taylor and Honourable C.N.O.T.E, who have worked with several top names in hip hop, including Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and Gucci Mane.

C.N.O.T.E is credited as a producer on Killer Mike's latest LP, Michael, which won the Best Rap Album at the 66th Grammys, while Troy Taylor won the Grammys thrice with legendary artistes, including Aretha Franklin.

Both producers worked on Kwesi Arthur's Ginger, off his latest album, This Is Not The Tape III, and may continue their working relationship for forthcoming projects.

Kwesi Arthur's stint with the producers comes on the back of the rapper's goal to elevate himself to become a global artiste. Hence his decision to relocate and experience other worlds firsthand.

Netizens react to Kwesi Arthur's collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producers

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their views on Kwesi Arthur's moment with C.N.O.T.E and Troy Taylor.

@sevengenesis777 wrote:

The neck dey move past the beat, that producer better cook something better for Kwesi Arthur.

@BrakwameKwame said:

Listen production take compare the other guy ein fastfood beats and see difference, I won’t mention his name ,

@KobyShmurdST added:

Funny how some man had the balls to say man was working, like he made it sound like Kwesi was working at McDonald’s. And he ain’t coming back

