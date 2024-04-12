Mr Drew has released a new song titled Sneaky and shared a video snippet of the song on his Instagram page

The musician announced that the audio was available on all streaming platforms and urged his fans to go listen to it

In the comments section of his IG post, fans of the musician shared their excitement about the new release, praising the singer's talent

Ghanaian musician Mr. Drew has released his latest single, aptly titled Sneaky. The announcement was made on his Instagram page, where he shared a video snippet of the song, which excited many of his followers.

Ghanaian musician Mr Drew Photo Source: mrdrewofficial

Source: Instagram

The new song, which is now available on all streaming platforms, has attracted praise for Mr Drew's musical style and talent. The musician encouraged his fans to listen to the full audio on streaming platforms available to them, such as Apple Music, Audiomack, and Spotify, which now offers music videos.

The song is a love song, and in it, Mr Drew professes love to a woman and asks for her loyalty, attention and affection. The musician, while singing on a catchy instrumental produced by Beatz Vampire, begs his lover not to break his heart by sneaking behind his back. The musician has changed lives with his music.

Fans excited about Mr Drew's new release

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

banahene_selfmade said:

@mrdrewofficial why u wan fall for ur sneaky link bruh.. Make brotherhood no vex ya

3phya_kookie commented:

Mr dreeeewwwww,yeeeesssss

gh_uniform also said:

Guy too good for this ❤️

glorich_emerald also wrote:

❤️❤️❤️I knew my husband won't disappoint me

akuao2 also said:

Why I drown my love go float... Ei

Mr Drew's lookalike grows hair

In another story, Mr Drew's lookalike grows his hair after the Ghanaian musician transitions from his trademark bald look to a taper fade.

Phewcha, the lookalike of the musician who also used to rock a bald look, has also grown his hair to match that of his idol.

In a video he shared on TikTok, he flaunted the new hairstyle, and many Ghanaians were amused by the level of commitment he showed towards being a doppelganger.

Source: YEN.com.gh