Ghanaian actress and media personality Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, looks good in everything she wears, from custom-made ensembles to designer brands.

The host of Onua Showtime looked fabulous in a classy blue ruched jumpsuit and white long-sleeve shirt as she hosted rising artists on her show.

Nana Ama McBrown, Ay Poloo and Frank Naro rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @kobbykyei.

Nana Ama McBrown wore heavy makeup and a long, curly, bold hairstyle that extended to her waistline as she showed off her impeccable dance moves.

Baby Maxin's gorgeous mother accessorised her look with silver earrings in the form of a leaf and a matching finger ring. Mrs Mensah completed her look with black boots that matched her sunglasses.

Nana Ama McBrown stuns in a denim jumpsuit

Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Ama McBrown looked effortlessly chic in a stylish long-sleeve jumpsuit with side pockets.

The CEO of Kids Lounge by McBrown completed her look with a curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant outfit

Nana Ama McBrown Looks Splendid In A Glittering Lace Black Jumpsuit Contrast

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who shared another gorgeous ensemble created by a leading female designer.

The Onua Showtime host looked put together in a gorgeous jumpsuit and hairdo. The top style influencer and her crew have received praise from some social media users for consistently introducing fresh looks.

