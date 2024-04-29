Nana Ama McBrown: Onua Showtime Host Looks Classy In A Ruched Jumpsuit With White Shirt Beneath
- Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has flaunted her famous curves in a skintight outfit on the Onua Showtime programme
- The screen diva wiggled her small waist as she danced to Ay Poloo and Frank Naro's trending songs
- Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant outfit and hairstyle
Ghanaian actress and media personality Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, looks good in everything she wears, from custom-made ensembles to designer brands.
The host of Onua Showtime looked fabulous in a classy blue ruched jumpsuit and white long-sleeve shirt as she hosted rising artists on her show.
Nana Ama McBrown wore heavy makeup and a long, curly, bold hairstyle that extended to her waistline as she showed off her impeccable dance moves.
Baby Maxin's gorgeous mother accessorised her look with silver earrings in the form of a leaf and a matching finger ring. Mrs Mensah completed her look with black boots that matched her sunglasses.
Watch the video below;
Nana Ama McBrown stuns in a denim jumpsuit
Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Ama McBrown looked effortlessly chic in a stylish long-sleeve jumpsuit with side pockets.
The CEO of Kids Lounge by McBrown completed her look with a curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
3891leticia stated:
Wow this dress looks good on Nana
Maryohenewabediako stated:
Love your heel, Nana
bosschic__glam__gh stated:
Mine
amasarfoah_snr stated:
Beautiful smile
__maame_b stated:
Ahh the outfit fits her paaa
pokuaa8996 stated:
Beautiful ❤️
afia1604 stated:
Ama beautiful la❤️
ohemaa741 stated:
Ask Mcbrown how old is she
Berla Mundi stuns in a classy long-sleeve organza top and green sequin skirt designed by Diana Hamilton
she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:
OBAA AMA PAPABI❤️
Rabbybray stated:
Beautiful as always
Kurlsongx stated:
❤️❤️❤️brim
Biggnashpromotions stated:
Lovely Pose
yaw_gee_boy stated:
I guess you’re 30 yo so far as this attractive picture with such a beautiful gleeful smile is concerned❤️❤️
Nana Ama McBrown Looks Splendid In A Glittering Lace Black Jumpsuit Contrast
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who shared another gorgeous ensemble created by a leading female designer.
The Onua Showtime host looked put together in a gorgeous jumpsuit and hairdo. The top style influencer and her crew have received praise from some social media users for consistently introducing fresh looks.
