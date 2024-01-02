Akrobeto and Nana Aba Anamoah ushered Ghanaians into the new year on a hilarious note

Nana Aba Anamoah joined Akrobeto on United Television's "Day with the Stars" show to celebrate the New Year's holiday

Their appearance together and attempt to read the news have gotten many Ghanaians talking

On January 1, 2024, United Television gave its fans a New Year's holiday treat with its favourite news anchor, Akrobeto in charge.

Akrobeto has become a sensation for most viewers as they look forward to excepts From his weekly satiric news show.

On the New Year's holiday, a program dubbed UTV Day With The Stars, saw Akrobeto hosting Nana Aba Anamoah on TV as they both were tasked to read the news together again.

Akrobeto and Nana Aba Anamoah read the news together on UTV Photo source: Twitter/thenanaaba, Twitter/akrobeto

Nana Aba Anamoah mesmerises Akrobeto with her eloquence

Videos of Akrobeto and Nana Aba Anamoah's collaboration on TV threw the internet into a frenzy.

In one video shared by Nana Aba Anamoah who recently bowed out as General Manager for GH One, she and Akrobeto were seen in action live on UTV.

UTV also shared a snippet of their set while they read the news, thrilling scores of netizens.

This is the second time the two TV personalities have been paired to read the news. Before yesterday's showdown, Nana Aba Anamoah shared a video from her stint with Akrobeto last year giving fans a taste of what to expect.

Netizens react to Akrobeto and Nana Abana Anomoah's videos

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghnaians as they drooled over Akrobeto's attempt to read the news.

@cwamearthur said:

That was a good one from Wɔfa and Nana Aba Anamoah

@aok_obeng wrote:

Akrobeto is a whole package! Indeed, we love him. Such a nice soul.

@BenOscar933 remarked:

Wɔfa has never made any mistake.... Blame the news editor Nana

@vela_kt added:

Wofa and @thenanaaba combination di33 Ebi laughter diabetes ooo

Akrobeto lends her support to Afua Asantewaa during GWR attempt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Akrobeto's presence at the Akwaaba village where Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon was staged.

The actor and TV personality danced to entertain Afua Asnatewaa and cheered her on as she embarked on her record-breaking singing marathon attempt.

