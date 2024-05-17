A lady has gone viral on social media after eating GH¢25 worth of beans and plantain in a video

In the video, the beautiful lady surprised many as she masterfully swallowed large morsels of beans and plantain effortlessly

Many Ghanaians were stunned and did not expect such a good-looking lady to eat such large amounts of food

A Ghanaian lady, Afua Nash, has become an internet sensation overnight after a video of her consuming GH¢25 worth of beans and plantain went viral, leaving social media users in awe of her remarkable appetite.

Ghanaian lady Afua Nash eating plantain and beans. Photo Source: sikaofficial

Source: Twitter

The video showed the beautiful Afua seated comfortably as she effortlessly devoured large morsels of beans and plantain. The ease with which she consumed the substantial meal was impressive. Her nonchalant demeanour throughout the video left netizens both stunned and entertained.

Afua’s video has sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Many have expressed surprise, not expecting such a cute and good-looking lady to consume such a hefty meal.

Multiple blogs and influencers have shared the video. YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon even shared the footage on his Instagram page.

Ghanaian lady wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AEPdee said:

She didn’t even add bread to the malt and you’re surprised? This is very normal.

fk_pie commented:

See how she’s eating gob3 invite her out and she will choose nsuomunam and request for pork ribs and seafood plata

shugarbreaddd_ said:

obaa paa na gyimie ahy3 no kaba ne sleeti saa no

Kwasigazy commented:

ebi normal, they talking sake of ebi girl but I see nothing wrong

Nana_Thanos said:

If you carry am go date de33 bloody oo

vijeoreigns said:

Very, Y'all ladies will be acting chivalrous outside lowkey this be how dem dey for house

Lil Win eats beans and plantain

In a similar story, Lil Win, in a video he shared on his TikTok account, ate the Ghanaian delicacy, beans and plantain, fondly called gobɛ.

In the video, the actor was seated on a chair and placed the bowl of food on a plastic bucket.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video were excited and admired the actor's humility.

Source: YEN.com.gh