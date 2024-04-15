Global site navigation

Bayer Leverkusen Players Cleberate Bundesliga Title Win, Jam To Ghanaian Song In The Dressing Room
by  Geraldo Amartey
  • Bayer Leverkusen players, in a video, celebrated their Bundesliga title win as they danced to Buk Bak's Skolom in the dressing room
  • In the video, Jermy Frimpong and Nathan Tella were in the middle of the dressing room, dancing excitedly to the song while their teammates cheered them on
  • The Bundesliga side mathematically won the title with five games to spare after thumping Werder Bremen by five goals to nothing

Bayer Leverkusen, in a video, celebrated their Bundesliga title win in a grand style. In a video, the players were seen dancing to Skolom, a popular song by Ghanaian music duo Buk Bak, in the dressing room.

Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen players celebrating title wing Photo Source: Bayer04
Source: TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral, showed Jermy Frimpong, who's of Ghanaian descent but plays for Holland and his teammate Nathan Tella in the centre of the room, dancing excitedly to the song. Their teammates, equally excited, cheered them on, creating a joyous atmosphere atmosphere.

This celebration came after Bayer Leverkusen mathematically secured the Bundesliga title with an impressive five games to spare. Their decisive victory over Werder Bremen, a thumping 5-0, was the final step in their journey to the title. This is Bayer Levrkusen's first title in 120 years, making the win more impressive. Ghanaians were happy to hear a Ghanaian song being played in the dressing room of a big club.

Ghanaians excited to hear Kolom playing in dressing room

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

HASSAN said:

the Ghana blood is in him even if you don't play for Ghana

Asoreba wrote:

the background song is from Ghana by bukbak

eku_worldwide said:

Ghana Song everywhere ... Frimpong please come home

Araujo jnr wrote:

Frimpong please come and play for Ghana na y3rebr3

JIVE commented:

J.Frimpong representing Ghana more than some Ghanaian players …..keep it up bro

Source: YEN.com.gh

