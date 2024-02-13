Dutch professional footballer Jeremie Agyekum Frimpong danced hard to Ghanaian rapper D-Black's Personal Person in a video

His celebration comes at the back of his German-based club Bayer Leverkusen winning 3-0 against Bayern Munich and him scoring the third goal

Many Ghanaians hailed his talent, while others pleaded with him to naturalise and join the Black Stars of Ghana

Dutch professional footballer Jeremie Agyekum Frimpong was seen dancing hard to Ghanaian musician D-Black's Personal Person in a video.

Jeremie Agyekum Frimpong (left) and D-Black (right) in photos. Image Credit: @jeremiefrimpong and @dblackgh

Source: Instagram

Dutch footballer Jeremie Agyekum Frimpong jubilates with D-Black's Personal Personal after club win

Jeremie Agyekum Frimpong's jubilation came after he scored the third goal against Bayern Munich, a match that resulted in a 3-0 win for his club.

In the video, he displayed incredible legwork moves, and Azonto moves to D-Black's Personal Person, which featured the late Castro De Destroyer. His friend captured the adorable moment while cheering him on.

Agyekum Frimpong, who is of Ghanaian descent and plays as a right wing-back for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and the Netherlands national team, had many Ghanaians on social media advising him to naturalise and join the Black Stars of Ghana.

The advice comes after his exceptional performance in his previous game against Bayern Munich on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Video of Jeremie Frimpong dancing to D Black's Personal Person.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Jeremie Frimpong's dance video

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians as Jeremie Frimpong scored the third goal against Bayern Munich.

p_u_n_c_h_a_1 said:

Make he naturalise give Ghana erh, or u guys what do you think?

destiny_goodlife0 said:

No be only defender, nah goalkeeper

_king.sarhmee said:

He thinks the song is from Nigeria

don_honey1 said:

He denied Ghana so

___.kkb said:

Lol he score against Bayern nor dey mean say he go win the bundesliga

Kuami Eugene reacts to video of Japanese man singing and dancing to Monica

YEN.com.gh reported that a Japanese man got Kuami Eugene overjoyed when he sang and danced to the singer's hit song Monica.

Kuami Eugene reacted to the video in the comment section after several fans tagged him. Many were awed by the man's fluency in Twi as he attempted to sing the song.

Source: YEN.com.gh