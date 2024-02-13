Bayer Leverkusen Defender Jeremie Frimpong Dances To D Black's Personal Person In Video
- Dutch professional footballer Jeremie Agyekum Frimpong danced hard to Ghanaian rapper D-Black's Personal Person in a video
- His celebration comes at the back of his German-based club Bayer Leverkusen winning 3-0 against Bayern Munich and him scoring the third goal
- Many Ghanaians hailed his talent, while others pleaded with him to naturalise and join the Black Stars of Ghana
Dutch professional footballer Jeremie Agyekum Frimpong was seen dancing hard to Ghanaian musician D-Black's Personal Person in a video.
Dutch footballer Jeremie Agyekum Frimpong jubilates with D-Black's Personal Personal after club win
Jeremie Agyekum Frimpong's jubilation came after he scored the third goal against Bayern Munich, a match that resulted in a 3-0 win for his club.
In the video, he displayed incredible legwork moves, and Azonto moves to D-Black's Personal Person, which featured the late Castro De Destroyer. His friend captured the adorable moment while cheering him on.
Agyekum Frimpong, who is of Ghanaian descent and plays as a right wing-back for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and the Netherlands national team, had many Ghanaians on social media advising him to naturalise and join the Black Stars of Ghana.
The advice comes after his exceptional performance in his previous game against Bayern Munich on Saturday, February 10, 2024.
Video of Jeremie Frimpong dancing to D Black's Personal Person.
Ghanaians reacted to the video of Jeremie Frimpong's dance video
Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians as Jeremie Frimpong scored the third goal against Bayern Munich.
p_u_n_c_h_a_1 said:
Make he naturalise give Ghana erh, or u guys what do you think?
destiny_goodlife0 said:
No be only defender, nah goalkeeper
_king.sarhmee said:
He thinks the song is from Nigeria
don_honey1 said:
He denied Ghana so
___.kkb said:
Lol he score against Bayern nor dey mean say he go win the bundesliga
Kuami Eugene reacts to video of Japanese man singing and dancing to Monica
YEN.com.gh reported that a Japanese man got Kuami Eugene overjoyed when he sang and danced to the singer's hit song Monica.
Kuami Eugene reacted to the video in the comment section after several fans tagged him. Many were awed by the man's fluency in Twi as he attempted to sing the song.
