Ghanaian rapper Medikal was spotted at the beach sipping on some tea and enjoying the breeze amid his divorce battle with Fella Makafui

The rapper recently opened up about being maltreated by his estranged wife and her cousin Bless, putting a strain on their marriage

Many people in the comment section dropped touching messages for him as they rallied behind him

Many Ghanaians have rallied behind Ghanaian rapper Medikal after he came out talking about his estranged wife, Fella Makafui, being abusive, among other rising matters.

Fella Makafui and Medikal in photos. Image Credit: @amgmedikal and @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians support Medikal amid messy divorce with Fella Makafui

The support could be felt when Medikal took to his official Instagram account to share a video of him enjoying the breeze at the beachside.

In the video, Medikal sips on a drink while walking closer to the sea. He is dressed in all black, including a black vest and black trousers.

Medikal's video comes at a time when he and his estranged wife, Fella Makafui, are filing for divorce and have been engaged in a messy social media battle regarding several issues.

Below is a video of Medikal at the beach.

Reactions to Medikal's video

Many people in the comment section shared encouraging words with Medikal and applauded him for being candid about the abuse and other unfortunate events he had endured in his marriage with Fella Makafui.

Others also cracked jokes as they asked whether he was looking for Fella Makafui's wedding ring, which he alleged that she threw into the sea during her trip to Dubai.

Below are the views of Ghanaians concerning the video:

andsowhattv said:

I wish all men will stand solidly behind this man and encourage him He needs all that love, you will never understand if you haven’t been there before. Sending you hugs

streetbeatzofficial said:

You got a big heart my g… Nuff Blessings on the way. Jah know!!!

joeyy_crack said:

Forget Everybody the brotherhood is fucken proud of You.. it shall be well BOSS

bigsixbarbershop1 said:

May God guide and protect you in this hard times of your life forget everybody everything will be OK my brother.

yussif_ym said:

You haven’t lost anything . She has rather lost a great husband who stood for her and made her who she is now. Be brave , be strong this shall pass . STILL BEYONG CONTROL

hellovybes_ said:

Charlie Medikal Is In Pain And Brokenhearted….All He Needs Be Prayers

ghanafuonsem said:

Are you going to look for your Ring

eo__francis7 said:

You're every ladies' dream kinda mahn. You're simply a giver and not a taker. I felt your pain in your eyes and ur voice. Get this' GIVERS NEVER LACK'... You've gained my RESPECT, Puff Puff ❤️❤️

_official_believer said:

Are you looking for the ring

"Leave these people and come to me in Dubai": Fella's sister advised her

YEN.com.gh reported that Fendy Fella, the sister of actress and business mogul Fella Makafui, advised her sister concerning her divorce saga with her estranged husband Medikal.

Fendy shared a lovely video from Fella Makafui's recent trip to Dubai, where they rocked matching robes and got goofy as they talked about their activities for the trip.

The video sparked a massive debate on social media, as many were unhappy with Fendy Fella's advice.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh