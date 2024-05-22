A video of young, talented Ghanaian dancer Biskit, welcoming her mentor, Endurance Grand, at the Kotoka International Airport has sparked emotions

The duo were delighted to see each other after the latter returned from her special assignment abroad

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the scene and took to the comment section to share their views

Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand received a rousing welcome from her mentee, Biskit, when she returned from her special trip abroad.

Biskit was among a team at the airport to welcome Endurance back after her first international assignment.

Biskit and Endurace Grand meet after 1st International assignment Image credit: Biskitantofficial

Source: Instagram

Filled with nostalgia and overjoyed, the talented young Ghanaian dancer ran into the embrace of her mentor upon seeing her and handed her a bouquet.

Endurance Grand, who was equally delighted to see her protégé, held on tightly to her and later carried her.

Watch video below

Netizens react to the video

Netizens who saw the video were touched the scene and took to the comment section to express their views.

@ROZITA wrote:

"Mummy Biskit is back."

@Misslyds wrote:

"Who’s cutting onions?"

@MissTheodora wrote:

"She walks like endurance."

@Efya NhiceUp wrote:

"Endurance is like biskit dont cry."

@Princesskelly094 wrote:

"Who is cutting onions."

@Favour wrote:

"Mama is back."

@Stephania Bwalya718 wrote:

"This is beautiful, was like mummy I won."

@Arhmarhoptimistic wrote:

"Why is nobody talking about de way she walks exactly like our Queen."

@Muna wrote:

"I've watched it like twenty ten times."

@Tata wrote:

"Awww this is beautiful."

@zainish wrote:

"Where is presido? No coming live today."

@DIAMOND wrote:

"This made my night."

Endurance Grand shares touching pre-fame throwback video of herself and Demzy Baye

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand shared a touching pre-fame throwback video of herself and fellow dancer Demzy Baye when they were little and added a heartwarming caption.

The video, which showed their humble beginnings, warmed the hearts of fans and followers as they marvelled at their bond from their pre-fame days. The early part of the video showed the pair in a modest room, their surroundings lacking any aesthetic appeal, as they danced with joy and passion.

This footage was followed by recent duo clips, which showed a significant upgrade in their lifestyle and appearance. The pair are now successful dancers and proud members of the DWP dance academy.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh