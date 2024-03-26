Endurance Grand has hit 8.1 milion followers on TikTok and celebrated the milestone with a beautiful dance video on the platform

Popular DWP dancer Endurance Grand, has hit 8.1 million followers on TikTok. Endurance celebrated this milestone with a dance. She posted the impressive dance routine on her TikTok account.

In the caption of the video, Endurance expressed her excitement and gratitude towards her fans. She wrote:

Thank you to 8.1 Million of you watching and following me . Your gyal is filled with gratitude

In the coments section of the video, Ghanaians congratulated Endurance for how far she has come as a dancer. The young lady who comes from a humble background has worked her way to the top and is currently one of the best dancers in Ghana.

Fance congratulate Endurance

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Chipo Chinyawura said:

I love your smile Enduuuu❤️❤️love from Zimbabwe

Amarachi_Micheals

your dance is One in a million. always watching your videos just followed you tho.

ChiloxTheExuberant comment:

Congratulations World's Favourite, More Success Loading ❤️

Lôvëly Bårbìë said:

We love u too Endurance Grand ee are ur Grandgees forever ❤️

Vikky Gold commented:

congratulations Endurance 9m on the way Amen

Itz_nora reacted:

Congratulations Endurance you deserve this,9m on the way

Brownweiyon said:

Dear u will soon reach 9million ,mark my words

Irreplaceable Vine commented:

Congratulations momma, it's a forever thing between us

Lena Muntande wrote:

no weapon formed against you shall prosper, long live Endurance♥️

Afronita also enjoys success

In another story, Ghanaian dancer Afronita has begun to rake in impressive international strides since her trip to the UK.

After a historic Britain's Got Talent audition, the dancer has finally hosted her first dance workshop in the UK.

Despite her late announcement, scores of dancers showed up to participate in the class.

