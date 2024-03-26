Endurance Grand: Ghanaian Dancer Racks 8.1 Million Followers On TikTok, Celebrates In Video
- Endurance Grand has hit 8.1 milion followers on TikTok and celebrated the milestone with a beautiful dance video on the platform
- In the caption of the video, Endurance expressed her excitement and thanked her fans for the support they have shown her
- Endurance, who is a member of the DWP dance academy is one of the biggest dancers in the country and her popularity keeps growing
Popular DWP dancer Endurance Grand, has hit 8.1 million followers on TikTok. Endurance celebrated this milestone with a dance. She posted the impressive dance routine on her TikTok account.
In the caption of the video, Endurance expressed her excitement and gratitude towards her fans. She wrote:
Thank you to 8.1 Million of you watching and following me . Your gyal is filled with gratitude
In the coments section of the video, Ghanaians congratulated Endurance for how far she has come as a dancer. The young lady who comes from a humble background has worked her way to the top and is currently one of the best dancers in Ghana.
Fance congratulate Endurance
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Chipo Chinyawura said:
I love your smile Enduuuu❤️❤️love from Zimbabwe
Amarachi_Micheals
your dance is One in a million. always watching your videos just followed you tho.
ChiloxTheExuberant comment:
Congratulations World's Favourite, More Success Loading ❤️
Lôvëly Bårbìë said:
We love u too Endurance Grand ee are ur Grandgees forever ❤️
Vikky Gold commented:
congratulations Endurance 9m on the way Amen
Itz_nora reacted:
Congratulations Endurance you deserve this,9m on the way
Brownweiyon said:
Dear u will soon reach 9million ,mark my words
Irreplaceable Vine commented:
Congratulations momma, it's a forever thing between us
Lena Muntande wrote:
no weapon formed against you shall prosper, long live Endurance♥️
Afronita also enjoys success
In another story, Ghanaian dancer Afronita has begun to rake in impressive international strides since her trip to the UK.
After a historic Britain's Got Talent audition, the dancer has finally hosted her first dance workshop in the UK.
Despite her late announcement, scores of dancers showed up to participate in the class.
Source: YEN.com.gh