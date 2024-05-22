Ghanaian actress has rallied behind Sister Derby whose's sweet ex-boyfriend is going through a bitter divorce

The mother-of-one has been posting cryptic messages since Medikal and Fella Makafui's divorce issue went viral online

Some social media users have shared positive feedback under Akuapem Poloo's Instagram post

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, has publicly praised Sister Derby after her ex-boyfriend's divorce issue became the talk of the town.

This comes from Ghanaian rapper Medikal, who made some shocking revelations about his ex-wife Fella Makafui's lavish lifestyle and how her family maltreats him at home.

Akuapem Poloo shared a beautiful photo of Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, popularly called Sister Derby slaying in a colourful top and denim jeans for her radio interview with this caption;

Beauty with Maturity very patient she hardly talk she got it all the real gee so real @sisterdeborah African mermaid ‍♀️

Akuapem Poloo shares Sister Derby's Kakalika Love music video with a cryptic caption

Ghanaian businesswoman Akuapem Poloo shared a short clip of Sister Derby's popular hit song Kakalika Love with this caption;

Oh the calmness nodi333 it’s really worked paa Silence Sniper

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ariana_osei stated:

My sassy polo is that you or Derby?

Mawulimus stated:

Eiiii A Muslim dressing like dis in public? Something is certainly wrong somewhere.

Prettyramscollection stated:

The kakalika love has needed team sister Derby we move

ani_dc_20 stated:

See beauty some people will be thinking she’s happy seeing baba in pains trust me she’s feeling bad for him she’s not a bad person ❤️

mz_premiump stated:

The best revenge is to improve yourself and make yourself happy and beautiful ❤️

itzbae_maruler stated:

Sister derby + strong man + eno barony song is now making sense especially derby part nu

Berniceadona stated:

your Germany mother will bore you ooo now that she is defending one person

aishat_abdullah_ stated:

U both look alike oo

maraj1nicki stated:

One thing about karma!! It’s definitely hit you one day it doesn’t matter how long it takes kudos to sister Debora ❤️❤️

2fyngerzgh stated:

True!… @sisterdeborah is matured & beautiful .

d.darkoh stated:

The free heart she is really

hellovybes_ stated:

It okay Poloo

Wat re u cooking

juliet_queeny stated:

Sister debby is trending along side I love this.

