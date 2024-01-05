Famous Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo and her son have gone viral with their classy white outfits

The celebrity mother is known for always rocking decently outfits without flaunting cleavage since she changed her religion

Some social media users have praised the mother and son for always sharing new style inspiration online

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, and her son have inspired many mothers with their lovely photos.

The hardworking woman dressed decently in a white long-sleeve top and matching white long skirt that she styled with a gold gele for the New Year photoshoot.

Akuapem Poloo looks gorgeous in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @akuapem_poloo

Akuapem Poloo always looked ravishing in beautiful makeup with well-defined eyebrows while rocking white polished nails.

The young style influencer wore a white two-piece kaftan and black loafers as he held his mother's hand.

Check out the photos below;

Akuapem Poloo flaunts her cleavage in a bodycon dress

Ghanaian entrepreneur Akuapem Poloo looked sassy in a brown sleeveless dress styled with a red blazer.

She wore a short, blond, blunt-cut hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her smooth skin tone.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Akuapem Poloo and her son's New Year photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ruthlord274 stated:

Always dress this way, please.. we prefer this dressing

janet.6235 stated:

The boy Slippers is nice

donaldjohnabaasah stated:

Happy new year. May the Lord bless and strengthen you

ewurabena902060 stated:

You won, dear. Nice pics with your son

may_queen76 stated:

@akuapem_poloo Happy New Year, my beautiful. I love you so much!

_alphapromoter stated:

@akuapem_poloo You've Made My Day

nanayhaa_gracie stated:

This is beautiful

Kalyshababy stated:

I love your pictures of a handsome son with a beautiful mother

boahen9734 stated:

Beautiful lady , happy new year of new blessings

Akuapem Poloo Looks Glamorous In A White Outfit While Wiggling Her Small Waist For Musician Strongman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akuapem Poloo looked stunning in a dressy outfit during a music video shoot with Strongman Burner

The fashion influencer donned a white bodycon dress and a three-quarter jacket.

Some social media users have commented on the humorous video that Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix shared on Instagram.

