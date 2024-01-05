Akuapem Poloo: Ghanaian Actress And Her Handsome Son Look Stunning In Elegant White Ensembles
- Famous Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo and her son have gone viral with their classy white outfits
- The celebrity mother is known for always rocking decently outfits without flaunting cleavage since she changed her religion
- Some social media users have praised the mother and son for always sharing new style inspiration online
Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, and her son have inspired many mothers with their lovely photos.
The hardworking woman dressed decently in a white long-sleeve top and matching white long skirt that she styled with a gold gele for the New Year photoshoot.
Akuapem Poloo always looked ravishing in beautiful makeup with well-defined eyebrows while rocking white polished nails.
The young style influencer wore a white two-piece kaftan and black loafers as he held his mother's hand.
Check out the photos below;
Akuapem Poloo flaunts her cleavage in a bodycon dress
Ghanaian entrepreneur Akuapem Poloo looked sassy in a brown sleeveless dress styled with a red blazer.
She wore a short, blond, blunt-cut hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her smooth skin tone.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Akuapem Poloo and her son's New Year photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
ruthlord274 stated:
Always dress this way, please.. we prefer this dressing
janet.6235 stated:
The boy Slippers is nice
donaldjohnabaasah stated:
Happy new year. May the Lord bless and strengthen you
ewurabena902060 stated:
You won, dear. Nice pics with your son
may_queen76 stated:
@akuapem_poloo Happy New Year, my beautiful. I love you so much!
_alphapromoter stated:
@akuapem_poloo You've Made My Day
nanayhaa_gracie stated:
This is beautiful
Kalyshababy stated:
I love your pictures of a handsome son with a beautiful mother
boahen9734 stated:
Beautiful lady , happy new year of new blessings
Akuapem Poloo Looks Glamorous In A White Outfit While Wiggling Her Small Waist For Musician Strongman
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akuapem Poloo looked stunning in a dressy outfit during a music video shoot with Strongman Burner
The fashion influencer donned a white bodycon dress and a three-quarter jacket.
Some social media users have commented on the humorous video that Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix shared on Instagram.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh