Afua Asantewaa Singathon is trending after going to TikTok live to talk about fake waist trainers and slimming teas

She expressed their disappointment after spending over a thousand Ghana cedis to buy products advertised by respectable celebrities

Some Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions after watching Afua Asantewaa's viral video on TikTok

Ghanaian event organiser Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly called Afua Singathon, has received backlash after discussing celebrities who market fake waist trainers, gels, and slimming teas to their fans after the liposuction.

The tourism ambassador couldn't stop laughing as she revealed how much she had invested in products that had failed to yield results.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Fella Makafui rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @afuasantewaa.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon emphatically didn't mention any celebrity's name, but most of her fans assumed she was talking about Fella Makafui, who had been trending for days after her ex-husband revealed her business secrets.

The mother-of-three girls added that she would share evidence of the remaining fake products in her house when she returned to Ghana from her US trip.

Watch the video below;

Fella Makafui talks about her waist trainers

Ghanaian actress and ex-wife of Medikal looked classy as she demonstrated how to use her waist trainers in an Instagram video.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaians react to Afua Asantewaa Singathon's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mahorny_shredds stated:

Wo saa wondwo na yɛkaasɛ wonnim kasa wo kɔn akyi sɛ deɛ wotae wɔma

agnesbrako8 stated:

You Dey wear slit and kaba with camboo dey mock someone

vestidos_favour stated:

Where did she mock Fella

e_kuah stated:

She's mocking herself cos it didn't work for her

Amshathorne stated:

Ma'am stop trying to hard to belong!!! You're not a celebrity get that into your sorry face!!!!

Nashgifty stated:

See who is laughing.If no bi Guinness record attempt anka who knows u

Volta_empress_1 stated:

Her hair like rat wey fall inside water

elton_kofi_perk stated:

I dey floor

Westoncakesgh stated:

Someone show me where she mentioned Fella

Bukeyegh stated:

The thing is we like cheap things in Ghana too much. There are products that work well but no! We want imitated products!

Afua Asantewaa Singathon Looks Fabulous In Long-Sleeve Cutout African Print Top And Denim Jeans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote Ghanaian woman Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who loves to rock African print dress.

The event organiser is known for her short hairstyle and always looks stunning in whatever she puts on.

some social media users have left comments regarding Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's gorgeous ensembles.

