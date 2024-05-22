Ghanaian musician Strongman has disclosed that his best friend invested in his viral wedding

Strongman added that it hurts for his fans to categorised his wedding as a low-budget celebrity wedding

Some social media users have applauded Strongman for defending his friend against internet bullies

Ghanaian musician Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly called Strongman, has expressed his disappointment after some fans described Akwaboah's wedding as low-budget.

Strongman, who is Akwaboah's best friend, revealed that he spent a lot of money on his wedding as he booked the first-class hotel Kempinski for his wedding reception.

Akwaboah and his wife look perfect in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @manuelphotography.

The Baby hitmaker disclosed he would rather have a court wedding than a luxurious one and give the rest of the money to his wife to spend lavishly on anything she wants.

Strongman added that investing over GH¢200,000 in his wedding would be painful for people to give him a bad rating on social media.

Akwaboah's wife slays in a corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah's beautiful wife turned heads in a custom-made gown designed by Sima Brew for her lavish traditional wedding.

Mrs Akwaboah wore a 360 frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup by Reggis Makeover for her viral wedding ceremony.

Ghanaians react to Strongman's video as he defends Akwaboah

