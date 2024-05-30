First Photo Of Afronita And Abigail's Performance In The BGT Semifinal Surfaces
Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail stormed the stage of Britain's Got Talent after advancing to the semifinal of the competition.
Afronita and Abigail performed in the semifinals in rich African gear
Abigail and Afronita twinned in red attires styled with African print materials, which added a touch of Ghanaian culture to their look.
Below is the first photo of Afronita and Abigail on the stage at the BGT semifinals, Live Show 4.
Below is an adorable photo of Afronita and Abigail backstage.
Reactions to their performance
Many fans of BGT and Afronita and Abigail who followed the show on ITV took to the comment section to applaud the dancers for their electrifying performance and wished them good luck.
Below are the comments:
kweeelenkwe said:
Well done guys❤️❤️❤️you nailed it
estylose said:
They ate and left no crumbs
jamiedavy_ said:
I absolutely loved these girls’ audition, and tonight’s performance was absolutely incredible! So much flavour, so much personality, and so much joy was put into that performance, I enjoyed every second of it! They’ve certainly given themselves a shot tonight
bessb3at said:
They did well. Love them
princessbukkyshittun said:
They killed it . That was so good. It's time for AFRICA...WWWWHHHOOOPPPPP WWWWHHHOOOPPPPPP !!!
c.h.l.o.e__2521 said:
That was AMAZING!!! Well done, girls you lit up that stage!
Source: YEN.com.gh
