Talented dancer Afronita shared photos from her trip to the Prison Island in Zanzibar, Tanzania, while slaying in a beautiful purple African print dress

The trip was sponsored by her loyal fans who wanted to give her a treat for her 20th birthday

Many people gushed over how stunning she looked in the photos while enjoying her vacation there

Dancer Afronita was flown to Tanzania by her fans as a treat for her 20th birthday, and while there, she visited a park and shared beautiful photos.

Ghanaian dancer, Afronita, in Tanzania. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita shared photos from her trip to Tanzania

For her trip to the Prison Island in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Afronita was dressed in all-purple. She rocked a sleeveless crop top and wore two detachable arm sleeves on each arm.

She paired the top with a long skirt that had a thigh-high cut, showing off her fine and well-oiled legs.

Afronita rocked knotless boho braids for her trip and wore no makeup as she showed off her smooth skin.

In the post's caption, the talented dancer noted that she was enjoying her time in Zanzibar. She wrote:

Enjoying every moment of my vacation in Zanzibar, unlimited smiles! ❤️

Below are photos of Afronita's trip to Tanzania.

Reactions as Afronita shared photos from her trip to Tanzania

Many people gushed over how beautiful Afronita looked in the pictures, while others told her to enjoy her stay in Tanzania.

itsmheanita said:

Skin, smiles, body, attire

mrs._tt.ocansey said:

Wo ho twa wai. Ur self cut too much,

terrynewman_ said:

Madam I love your forehead ❤

teamronita said:

OUR QUEEN

officialldelta said:

STARGYAL O!❤

yagurl_fatiimaah said:

This is what we signed up for ..keep them coming queen

last_baby_of_ronita said:

You are the prettiest ❤️ i love you

mirimaraugo_129 said:

My love enjoy the moment

jayne_nailedit_ said:

Wu Brighti wai

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Afronita shared another beautiful photo while travelling to Tanzania for her dance class.

The female dancer didn't disappoint her fans with her stunning outfit and elegant long braids.

Some social media users have commented on Afronita's post as she continued to inspire them to strive for success.

Source: YEN.com.gh