Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail have made it to the finals of the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent, after an electrifying performance in the semifinals.

Afronita and Abigail are in the UK for BGT. Image Credit: @bgt, @abigail_dromo and @afronitaaa

Below is a post by BGT confirming that Afronita and Abigail are finalists.

Reactions as Afronita and Abigail make it to the finals of BGT

Below are some of the reactions on X:

@xellie_daggerx said:

I do genuinely feel like Abigail and Afronita could win omg #bgt #britainsgottalent

@Russeltampah said:

Abigail and Afronita are in the Final of British got talent..

@__winnefred said:

Afronita and Abigail are through to the finals Congrats girlssssss. Ghana is proud of you ❤️❤️

Below are some of the reactions on Intagram:

lisaquama said:

Nicely done!

naa_atswei said:

Excited for them

jamiedavy_ said:

Absolutely deserved to be in the final! Their reaction melted my heart ❤️

officialldelta said:

GOD DID!!!❤️EASIEST ONE!

_maame_danquah said:

Yesss, bring it home girls

princessbukkyshittu said:

Girls, I'm so proud of you. I believe in you so much that I gave all 5 votes online to you. And you are both so worth it. IT'S TIME FOR AFRICA BABY !!!

call_me_sahada said:

YaaayyyyGo Abinitaaaa!!!

Below is a video of when the results were announced.

